"Deal With It" - When Nelly Korda spoke about embracing the 'privilege' of pressure

Nelly Korda has been at the top of women's golf rankings consecutively for 52 weeks now. Overall, she has been the No.1 golfer for 89 weeks. In a June 2024 interview with Golf Digest, she talked about embracing the "privilege" of pressure.

Ad

In 2024, Korda had seven wins. At the time of the interview, she had six wins in the season and 14 on the LPGA Tour. The 26-year-old rewatched the most pressure-packed moments of her career and talked about them, she said (via Golf Digest):

"Pressure is privilege. To feel the rush of emotions, to feel the negative emotions. To feel the positive emotions, to kind of sink into that moment where all your hard work is finally paying off. I just kind of tell myself, 'It is what it is. Deal with it.'" (0:00-0:24)

Ad

Trending

Ad

She further said she suppresses emotions while competing but releases them once the round ends.

"I'm the type of person that tries to deal with their emotions internally all day, that when the final putt drops, I'll like hug my mom or like hug my sister and I'll just start crying, because I just like bottled all that emotion in all day that when it's finally over, I just like let it all go," she added. (5:37-5:57)

Ad

Apart from the tournaments, Nelly Korda also talked about getting nervous when she met Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship. She credited Justin Thomas for helping her approach him.

Korda added that she nervously approached him, calling out his name and asked if she could take a photo with him, and he kindly agreed. She said that meeting Woods was "a dream come true".

A look at Nelly Korda's professional golf record so far

Nelly Korda turned professional in 2016. She played on the Symetra Tour in 2016 and earned her LPGA Tour card after finishing ninth on the money list. Her first win came at the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, which she won by two strokes over Minjee Lee.

Ad

She has played in 149 tournaments on the LPGA Tour and made the cut in 125 of them. She has had 15 wins, 68 top-10s and 94 top-25 finishes. She has a total earnings of $13.6 million from the LPGA tournament. Her last win came at 2024's The Annika. She has won two major championships, the 2021 Women's PGA Championship and 2024 Chevron Championship.

Let's take a look at Nelly Korda's best performances in her golf career:

2024 The Chevron Championship : 1st

: 1st 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship : 1st

: 1st 2024 Mizuho Americas Open : 1st

: 1st 2024 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican : 1st

: 1st 2024 Ford Championship : 1st

: 1st 2024 FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship : 1st

: 1st 2021 Pelican Women's Championship : 1st

: 1st 2021 Gainbridge LPGA : 1st

: 1st 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship : 1st

: 1st 2022 Pelican Women's Championship: 1st

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback