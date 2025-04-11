"Death, taxes and Rory choking" - Fans troll Rory McIlroy after disappointing performance in Round 1 of the Masters

Rory McIlroy is a part of the 2025 Masters Tournament field this week. He opened up the first round of the prestigious tournament with an even par 72 score that left him tied for 27th place with 10 other golfers.

Several fans and golf enthusiasts alike had picked McIlroy to be the winner of the 2025 Masters Tournament and to complete his first career Grand Slam. However, the Northern Irishman has been known to fall short of his goals on several occasions over the past few years.

One fan took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) to state that Rory McIlroy "choking" is one of the three things that are guaranteed in life. The user wrote (via X @andrewdwmp):

"Death, taxes and Rory choking at Augusta."

With three holes left to be played, Rory McIlroy was tied for second place at the Masters with a 4 under par score. However, the last stretch of holes saw the Ryder Cup star card in two double bogeys to set him back 25 spots on the leaderboard, at T27.

One golf enthusiast claimed that the last three holes were standard for McIlroy. They commented (via X @PrizePicks):

"If anything at least Rory is consistent."

Another golf enthusiast wrote (via X @ChrisWi90183954);

"Typical choke job at Augusta by McIlroy. You know it's going to happen just like the sun rising in the east."

Here are a few other fans' reactions to McIlroy's performance in the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament:

"He just can't figure Augusta out man. That green jacket may elude him forever," wrote a fan.

Another X user commented, "Rory McIlroy has too much scar tissue at the Masters, he cant handle the pressure there. He should have held the putt on 14. Then he totally collapsed. He has zero resilience to even the slightest setback."

One fan said, "S**t the bed at the masters per usual. Nobody should be shocked."

This week marks Rory McIlroy's 17th start at the Masters Tournament. Having made the cut in 13 events, the PGA Tour star has recorded four finishes in the top 5, including a second-place finish in 2022. If McIlroy manages to win this week, he will join golfing legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in achieving a career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's performance at Augusta National for the first round on Thursday (via Masters):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 7

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 6

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

