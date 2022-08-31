Did Phil Mickelson chew CBD gum while playing?

Golfers like Phil Mickelson are known for having superstitions on the golf course. Tiger Woods is known for creating the "always wear red" superstition. Using different colored tees is rumored to cause bad luck. Every little thing can genuinely matter in a game where a millimeter can make all the difference.

Mickelson and other golfers have been seen chewing gum frequently on the course. It's become quite popular amongst golfers for a variety of reasons. However, many speculated that the gum Mickelson was chewing was not the regular Hubba Bubba or Dubble Bubble.

It was speculated that the gum was CBD gum. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not it was CBD gum that Mickelson and even Woods used, but it is very likely.

Why golfers like Phil Mickelson might have used CBD gum?

CBD gum is known to calm nerves, which can work wonders on the golf course. It's also helpful for soothing aches and pains. This is something many older golfers like Mickelson experience.

The Match: Champions For Charity

Woods might have turned to it because he has had quite a few aches and pains over the years. His health might be the only reason he isn't far and away the most accomplished golfer of all time.

The PGA Tour's Anti-Doping Agency follows the rules and precedents set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The WADA had said that CBD products were fine.

However, the PGA Tour later received a letter advising against it. The reason was:

“CBD products (like all supplements) pose a risk to athletes because they have limited government regulation and may contain THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis that is prohibited."

Thus, the CBD gum wouldn't technically break any rules, even if the PGA Tour's ADA warned against it.

How gum has helped golfers

Golfers have gotten assistance from many different areas over the years. Chewing gum is one of the more surprising things that has improved players' focus and output.

Nate Staggs @Diezel247 Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship chewing gum and wearing shades is the vibe I'm going for at 50. Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship chewing gum and wearing shades is the vibe I'm going for at 50.

Mickelson explained his reasoning for even chewing gum in the first place, saying:

“The chewing aspect stimulates the frontal cortex."

Renowned doctor Joe Parent, known for his mental prowess about the game of golf, confirmed Mickelson's ideas:

“Think about what you do under pressure. You get stressed and tense, you clench your jaw. When you’re chewing gum, you can’t keep your jaw clenched. You’re opening and closing. So releasing that tension could calm you down.”

Woods, who used CBD gum to help win the Masters in 2019, said it helps keep him from being hungry:

"I’m chomping on this gum because I usually get hungry, I keep eating so much, and it curbs my appetite a little bit, which is nice. Most of the time, most of the issues I have at tournaments, I lose so much weight, as you all know."

The gum chewing, whether CBD or not, has directly improved some golfer's games, at least in their eyes. It might be a bit of superstition, but it definitely appears to work.

Much of golf is mental, so it could be a psychosomatic remedy, but if it helps so many, there's probably a reason behind it.

