Did Tiger Woods win his first pro tournament? Legendary golfer's debut explored

Golf icon Tiger Woods has won 15 professional major golf championships and trails only Jack Nicklaus, who holds the record with 18 triumphs. Woods also ranks first in PGA Tour history with Sam Snead, having won 82 events. His skill and drive have made him one of the greatest golfers ever.

The American made his much-awaited professional debut at the 1996 PGA Tour Greater Milwaukee Open, a historic occasion for the world of golf. The then 20-year-old prodigy did so just four days after winning his third consecutive US Amateur title, laying the groundwork for an outstanding career.

Woods demonstrated flashes of his enormous talent and promise during the tournament, which was hosted at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Throughout the four rounds, he proved his prowess with an astounding final score of -7, which includes rounds of 67, 69, 73, and 68.

Tiger Woods' first hole-in-one as a professional golfer was one of the most memorable moments of his debut. This incredible feat occurred on the 14th hole during his final round, sending waves of excitement through the audience and cementing his reputation as a golfing sensation.

Tiger Woods' position and earning in debut tournament

Although Woods did not win the 1996 PGA Tour Greater Milwaukee Open, his performance was extraordinary. He ended the tournament tied for 60th position, a decent accomplishment for a newbie to the professional circuit.

He took home a meager $2,544 in prize money. These early earnings, albeit minor in comparison to his later accomplishments, marked the start of a career that would eventually see him become one of the world's highest-earning athletes.

Tiger Woods' rapid rise to golfing stardom

Woods tied for fifth place in the Quad City Classic just two weeks after making his professional debut at the 1996 PGA Tour Greater Milwaukee Open. His remarkable climb continued the following week when he tied for third place at the B.C. Open.

However, Woods' early career was defined by the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational, which concluded on October 6, 1996. It was here that he won his first professional title, heralding the start of a dominant period in golf.

Six months later, Woods dominated the 1997 Masters, capturing the green jacket and forever carving his name in golf history.

Tiger Woods' journey is one of exceptional success, and he owns a legacy that continues to inspire generations of golf aficionados across the world.