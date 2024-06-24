"Didn't feel particularly awesome" - Cameron Young details how an average day turned into a historic 59 at the Travelers Championship 

Although 59 is a rare number to secure in a golf tournament round, it's not impossible. Recently, Cameron Young reached the score at the ongoing Travelers Championship. Young shot 59 in the event's third round to score 13 under 197

In the round, Cameron Young shot seven birdies and two eagles. The eagles were dropped on holes 3 and 15. In round two, the American shot 66; in round one, he secured 72.

After the round, he described his experience of changing an average day into something great in a press conference.

“Didn't feel particularly awesome… I chunked a few less on the range than I did yesterday. Then, yeah, came out and just was very comfortable and things just started coming down close to the hole,” Young said.

As far as the 'magic' number 59 is concerned, several PGA names have achieved the feat, such as Jim Furyk who also shot 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Before Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler has also reached the magic number 59

Cameron Young's recent feat at the Travelers Championship is not a surprise, as four years ago, the current World No. 1 achieved a similar feat. Scottie Scheffler shot 12-under 59 in the second round of the Northern Trust held in 2020.

In the second round, he dropped 12 birdies including a series of four consecutive ones from holes 4 to 7. In rounds one, two and three, he secured 70, 67 and 71, respectively. He tied for the T4 position.

Some other golfers who achieved a similar feat are Jim Furyk, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin and Al Geiberger. Justin Thomas scored 11-under 59 in the first round of the 2017 Sony Open. In the entire round, he shot eagles on holes 9 and 10. He also dropped eight birdies.

In the other three rounds, he scored 64 in the second round, 65 in the third round, and 65 in the fourth round. In the second round, he bagged 7 birdies and one eagle. This was followed by five birdies in round three and six birdies in round four, and he won the tournament.

Adam Hadwin scored 59 in round 3 of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge. In the entire round, he shot thirteen birdies and had a bogey-free third round at La Quinta Country Club. He bagged two birdies in round one, five birdies in round two and four birdies in round four. His scores in rounds one, two and three were 71, 69 and 70, respectively.

In 1977, Al Geiberger made history by shooting 59. The feat came in the second round of the 1977 Memphis Classic. His terrific performance throughout the event eventually guided him to a win.

Other notable names in the golf lookbook also clinched similar feats. Chip Beck shot 13-under 59 in the third round of the 1992 Las Vegas Open to land at T3. David Duval scored 13-under 59 in the final round of the 1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Paul Goydos scored 59 in the first round of the 2010 John Deere Classic and finished as a runner-up.

Stuart Appleby, Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Chappell had similar scores in other tournaments.