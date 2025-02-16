“Didn’t think in my wildest dreams” – When 25-yo Rory McIlroy took down a stacked field to join Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus’ elite club

It was August 10, 2014, when Rory McIlroy created history at the Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky. On this day, after a dramatic finish, McIlroy won his fourth major at the US PGA Championship. This was his second US PGA Championship title after winning in 2012.

Ad

With this win, Rory McIlroy joined the elite club of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win four majors before turning 26 at that time.

After sealing the victory, Rory McIlroy said (via The Guardian):

“I didn’t think in my wildest dreams I would have a summer like this.”

With nine holes remaining, only three shots separated Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. As the game progressed, McIlroy scored a birdie at the 17th and took a two-shot lead, putting Fowler out of contention. However, Phil Mickelson was still a challenge for the Northern Irishman, and at the 18th hole, McIlroy and Mickelson were about to create something extraordinary.

Ad

Trending

It was late in the day, and due to a two-hour break caused by rain, there was hardly any natural light during the closing moments of the championship. Then the drama unfolded. Phil Mickelson’s chip shot narrowly missed the hole.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy also nearly hit his tee shot into the water before managing to land in a bunker on the 18th.

Finally, despite making a bogey on the final hole, McIlroy became the 2014 US PGA Championship winner. Had Mickelson’s chip shot gone in, the score would have been tied.

Ad

Here are the dying moments of the 2014 US PGA Championship (1:09:08 onwards):

Ad

Rory McIlroy and his 27 PGA Tour titles

To date, Rory McIlroy has won 27 PGA Tour titles. Within one year, he has secured three such titles. In April last year, McIlroy won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, marking his first PGA Tour victory since the 2023 Scottish Open.

The following month, he won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy started his 2025 season on a high note by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This victory marked his eighth consecutive year with a PGA Tour win and made him the first player since Phil Mickelson to achieve 27 career titles.

Ad

Complete List of Rory McIlroy’s 27 PGA Tour Wins

2010 – Quail Hollow Championship

2011 – US Open

2012 – BMW Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship, PGA Championship, Honda Classic

2014 – PGA Championship, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, The Open Championship

2015 – Wells Fargo Championship, WGC-Cadillac Match Play

2016 – Tour Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship

2018 – Arnold Palmer Invitational

2019 – The Players Championship, RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

2021 – Wells Fargo Championship, The CJ Cup at the Summit

2022 – RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship, The CJ Cup in South Carolina

Ad

2023 – Genesis Scottish Open

2024 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship

2025 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback