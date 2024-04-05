Do the players at the Masters use their own caddies? All you need to know

Golfers competing at the Masters can now bring their own caddies. However, it wasn't the same when the tournament originally started in 1934.

Until 1983, the Masters provided club caddies for the players participating in the Major event, prohibiting the use of personal caddies. However, the Masters Tournament Committee amended this policy in November 1982, permitting players to bring their own bagmen.

However, Augusta Club caddies still work though they rarely carry the bags of the top-ranked players as these golfers often have their own caddies. Furthermore, it's important to note that no club caddie has carried the bag of the Masters winner since 1995. At that time, Ben Crenshaw had club caddie Carl "Skillet" Jackson on his bag.

Despite this change, a distinct dress code for caddies remains intact as a tradition of the prestigious tournament. Throughout the four rounds of the event, caddies wear white boiler suits provided by tournament officials.

These suits feature a number on the front and the player's name on the back. Additionally, caddies are expected to don green caps, a tradition established in the 1940s that is still in practice.

Caddie numbers are assigned based on the order in which players register for the Masters, except for number one, which is reserved for the defending champion.

Each caddie's traditional suit has the tournament's name on the front pocket. Notably, the suit has two front pockets: one displaying the caddie's number and the other featuring the event's name in green. Furthermore, the player's name on the back is also written in green, adhering to the tournament's color scheme.

Interestingly, the dress code extends to the family members of the players during Wednesday's round.

All about The Masters' caddies

Augusta National has a longstanding tradition of employing caddies for The Masters. These caddies assist players, members, and guests on the course. Additionally, as previously mentioned, they were permitted to carry the bags of professional golfers until 1983.

Among the most successful club caddies are Nathaniel "Iron Man" Avery, Willie "Pappy" Stokes, and Carl Jackson.

Jackson holds the record for assisting in the most number of Masters events in the history of the tournament. He enjoyed a successful tenure by caddying for Ben Crenshaw, accompanying him in both of his Masters victories.

Crenshaw clinched his first Masters title in 1984 with Jackson on his bag, triumphing over Tom Watson by two strokes. Later, in 1995, Crenshaw secured another Masters victory by defeating Davis Love III.

Avery was another renowned caddie who worked at Augusta National Golf Club. He carried the bag of legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and contributed to Palmer's victories in four Masters tournaments (1958, 1960, 1962, and 1964).

Pappy was yet another renowned caddie at Augusta National. He boasted a record-breaking five Masters wins with four different players.

Pappy was considered one of the greatest caddies to have worked for Augusta National and was also inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame.