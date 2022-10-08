Does Harry Styles like playing Golf?

Ever since the One Direction breakup in 2016, Harry Styles started his solo career touring with his personal band. He has released several individual albums, which have gained worldwide recognition. Touring solo can sometimes get tiresome and lonely, but Harry's new friend, the sport of golf, keeps him company and helps him relax. The 28-year-old has found comfort while playing the sport.

Harry Styles takes golf quite seriously

Harry Styles has been playing the sport for years now and also launched the golf management company Modest! Golf Management in February 2016 with his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan. It manages a group of players and runs tournaments. However, it's now completely under the control of Niall Horan.The company manages some notable golf players in the world.

Unlike his concerts where there is a lot of chaos, noise, and excitement, playing golf is like a leisure activity for him considering the privacy that it offers. This helps him disconnect from his responsibilities on stage and just spend time with himself.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column:

"Harry loves to unwind by playing golf. When you’ve got over 60,000 fans screaming your name with every movement, it can be overwhelming."

The source also said:

"A round of golf is the complete opposite of a stadium show – it’s peaceful and by its nature comes with privacy, so it’s perfect. Harry has made sure to check out as many golf courses as possible as he tours the world. He’s even added golfing clothes to his luggage."

Reportedly, Harry Styles has joined a £5,000-a-year Highgate Golf Club in North London.The Grammy award winner takes the sport seriously and is spotted at several golf courses during his tours.

"He seems quite keen on mastering the sport and looks like he is taking it pretty seriously,” a source told GolfMagic.

Harry Styles is the richest under-30 musician in the UK

Harry Styles splits his time between two homes in the UK and Los Angeles and is a strong believer in Karma. He follows a quiet and disciplined lifestyle. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, he shared that he practices Pilates and meditates regularly and has been following a pescatarian diet for three years.

In 2022, Harry achieved great success with his third solo album, Harry's House. It earned a Mercury prize nomination and received the Album of the Year award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Harry also starred alongside Emma Corrin in My Policeman, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

His net worth according to the Sunday Time Rick list is estimated to be €100 million. He is therefore the UK's richest musician under the age of 30.

Harry Styles is a multiple award winner, including two Brit Awards, Grammy Awards, an Ivor Novello Award, and an American Music Award. Many of his albums like Watermelon Sugar, Rolling Stones, Harry's House, and more have been at the top of the US and US charts and have broken several records. Known for his unique fashion sense, Harry has also been a part of several films and is also the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue magazine.

