Does Jordan Spieth have his own private jet?

US golfer Jordan Spieth is one of the biggest names in the golfing world. The three-time major tournament champion has tied the 72-hole record set by Tiger Woods in 1997. He is the youngest US Champion since amateur Booby Jones, who won in 1923.

At just the young age of 29, Jordan Spieth is one of the richest golfers in the world. With around $40 million earned as prize money in tournaments, he has also signed hefty endorsement deals that will be executed in the years to come. Apart from this, Jordan Spieth also owns his own private jet, which is from NetJets, an American private jet company that sells fractional ownership shares in private business jets.

Spieth travels to and from his tournaments regularly on his private jet. In fact, in 2016 when he won his seventh PGA Tour competition in Hawaii, he flew home on his jet after celebrating the victory with his family in Kapalua.

Jordan Spieth flew home with the golfer he lost British Open to and drank out of the trophy

Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson (Image via Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In 2015, Jordan Spieth faced a disappointing loss when he ended up with a bogey-par finish in the final round. However, he flew home from the tournament with a couple of US golfers on his private jet.

The passengers also included Zach Johnson, who bagged the British Open that year. The coveted Claret Jug accompanied the golfing lot as well. Johnson spoke about the moment when he appeared on The Dan Patrick Show.

He said:

"We actually flew home together last night. It was fun. It was fun. It was interesting. We had a bunch of guys on the plane and a bunch of friends and family, my wife, clearly, and my caddie. A bunch of other individuals too — Horschel, Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Webb Simpson, Harris English. Good friends."

He also explained the different dynamics that all the golfers shared.

He mentioned:

"It's strange, our sport may be odd. We try to beat other's heads in but when it comes down to it we're going to be the first to applaud and share in the moment."

Well, Spieth might have missed out on the chance to hold the 2015 British Open Claret Jug, but at least he got to drink out of it.

