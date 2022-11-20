Does Phil Mickelson own a Five Guys franchise?

Phil Mickelson has been in the headlines since joining LIV Golf earlier this year. The phenomenal golfer won a major championship at the age of 50. Generally, golfers his age retire from the sport or start training young athletes, but Mickelson is still gracing the golf course with astonishing shots.

Mickelson is regarded as one of the richest golfers in the world. He has managed to earn a fabulous amount from his playing career and also from investments and endorsements. He also owns several Five Guys franchises in Orange County, California.

Five Guys Enterprises is a Lorton-based franchise that primarily provides restaurant services, according to Franchise.org. It has been in the industry since 2003 and is best known for its burgers and fries.

It's no surprise that sports players invest in businesses to make money, and franchising is considered the best way to do so.

Phil Mickelson isn't the only player who has invested in marketing; NBA star LeBron James owns a 10 percent stake in Blaze Pizza, while former NFL quarterback Drew Brees owns several Jimmy John franchises.

What is Phil Mickelson's net worth?

Phil Mickelson, who has won three Masters in his career, has spent more than two decades in the top 50 of the OWGR. He has won six major championships, 45 PGA Tours, and 11 European Tours.

Mickelson has signed a deal with LIV Golf and added a significant amount to his wealth. Besides this, his decades of playing have already made him a millionaire.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phil Mickelson's net worth is $300 million, and his annual salary is around $50 million.

The immensely successful golfer earned more than $800 million in his career and ranked second on the PGA Tour's money list.

Mickelson has earned $100 million in tournament money, the second-highest. As per his Wikipedia page, Mickelson made more money from endorsements than from his playing career.

He was the second-highest-paid athlete in America in 2011 and earned over $62 million in one year. As recorded by Forbes, Phil Mickelson's annual income was $51 million in 2015.

He has endorsed brands such as Rolex, Exxon Mobil, and Mizzen+Main. However, earlier this year, Phil lost several endorsements due to his bold comments about LIV Golf.

In one of his interviews, Mickelson told the paparazzi that despite Saudi Arabia being a "scary m***," he supported the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series because it offered better opportunities than the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf offered him $200 million, bringing his career earnings to $1 billion. Mickelson has made a fabulous amount in his career and earned around $50 million between June 2018 and June 2019.

In 2012, he also invested in real estate and sold his mansion for $2.745 million. Mickelson bought several properties in America, including his million-dollar house in Florida.

It is pertinent to note that Phil Mickelson also invested in around six golf courses that provide training to golfers with an annual subscription. He has also invested in several real estate businesses, and his franchise has added a handsome amount to his wealth.

