Does Xander Schauffele smoke cigar? All you need to know

For Xander Schauffele, the joy of his 2021 Ryder Cup triumph was accompanied by a cigar. The American great, famed for his passion for the game of golf, was seen puffing away on a cigar following his team's dominant victory over the European squad at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. While Schauffele did not win his Sunday singles match against Rory McIlroy, he and his partners won all three team matches he played, contributing greatly to Team USA's 19-9 victory—the highest score by any Ryder Cup team since 1975.

It wasn’t part of Schauffele's plan, and he didn’t come to the course packing a smoke. After the match with Mcllroy, a fan handed him a cigar, and another offered him a beer. The impromptu celebration left Schauffele enjoying the cigar, admitting to having "chugged five to seven too many" beers during the jubilant occasion. However, this break from his typical routine should not lead one to believe Schauffele is a heavy smoker or a party animal.

Despite the celebration, Schauffele's passion for his craft remains unshakeable. As a steady top-10 player, he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and was instrumental in bringing home the Ryder Cup. His accomplishments in 2021, including many second-place finishes on the PGA Tour and great performances in the Masters and US Open, demonstrate his dedication to golf.

Xander Schauffele and his Cigar Affection Story

Schauffele is not a frequent smoker, but he enjoys a nice cigar on certain occasions. His preferred option is Montecristo No. 2, demonstrating his refined taste. Schauffele was introduced to cigars by his father at a young age and sees smoking as a way to celebrate and savor life's successes.

Xander Schauffele's fondness for cigars stems back to his upbringing, where his father, a lifelong cigar smoker, instilled knowledge and respect for the finer things in life. Stefan Schauffele's influence on his son goes beyond cigars; he has been Xander's lifelong mentor, developing not only his golfing abilities but also his personality.

Stefan Schauffele's Influence On the Course

Stefan Schauffele has been a continuous source of encouragement and advice throughout Xander's golf career. He instilled in Xander a strong work ethic and a determination to be the greatest from an early age. Stefan also helped Xander improve his putting by teaching him how to properly read greens.

Despite a spectacular 2021 season that featured an Olympic gold medal and a Ryder Cup win, Xander Schauffele is always looking to improve. He's recognized driving and chipping as areas for growth and is working hard to elevate his game.

Schauffele's commitment to the game, paired with the encouragement of his father and instructors, sets him up for ongoing success on the PGA Tour. With his team by his side, he approaches the challenges ahead with quiet confidence.

Conclusion

Xander Schauffele's celebration with a cigar following the Ryder Cup victory reveals the man behind the golfer—a determined athlete who understands how to enjoy life's victories. While his occasional excess may raise eyebrows, it serves as a reminder that even in the thick of competition, there are moments to celebrate and enjoy. With an unyielding drive for growth and a supporting team behind him, Schauffele continues to strive for excellence both on and off the golf course.