"Doesn't change who I am" – When a 29-yo Rory McIlroy played down his success after a 'huge tournament' win

Rory McIlroy's lone win at The Players Championship came in a dramatic fashion in 2019. However, despite the victory, he downplayed his biggest success at TPC Sawgrass.

Ad

The 2019 Players Championship took place from March 14 to 17 at TPC Sawgrass, featuring the world's best golfers in action for four days. In the final round, McIlroy fired a 2-under 70 to win the so-called "fifth major."

Jim Furyk put up a tough fight with a 5-under 67, but the Northern Irishman sealed his fate with back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th holes.

During the winner's press conference, Rory McIlroy was asked about his calm demeanor despite the epic feat at TPC Sawgrass. The four-time major champion shared an interesting insight into his approach.

Ad

Trending

"Of course I desperately wanted the win today, but it's just another day," he said. "It's just another step in the journey. I've been preaching perspective, and I feel like I've got a pretty good handle on that perspective. It's a glimpse.

He added that he was going to play for another fifteen to twenty years and that one day or one event from such a long career wasn't very significant and was just a glimpse of it.

Ad

"So it doesn't change anything. It doesn't change who I am. It looks great on my resume. I'm very happy about that. It's another step in the right direction. But that's all it is to me. It's a huge tournament to win. I'm very proud and very honored, but it's just a step in the right direction," he added.

Ad

This was McIlroy's first win in a year and remains his only victory at The Players Championship.

How has Rory McIlroy performed at the Players Championship over the years?

Rory McIlroy has made 15 starts at The Players Championship with a mixed record. He has missed six cuts and secured only four top-10 finishes. While he claimed victory in 2019, he has not finished in the top 10 since.

Ad

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's results at the Players Championship over the years:

2009: CUT, +7 (74, 77)

CUT, +7 (74, 77) 2010: CUT, +1 (73, 72)

CUT, +1 (73, 72) 2012: CUT, +4 (72, 76)

CUT, +4 (72, 76) 2013: T8, -7 (66, 72, 73, 70)

T8, -7 (66, 72, 73, 70) 2014: T6, -9 (70, 74, 69, 66)

T6, -9 (70, 74, 69, 66) 2015: T8, -8 (69, 71, 70, 70)

T8, -8 (69, 71, 70, 70) 2016: T12, -7 (72, 64, 75, 70)

T12, -7 (72, 64, 75, 70) 2017: T35, +2 (73, 71, 71, 75)

T35, +2 (73, 71, 71, 75) 2018: CUT, +1 (71, 74)

CUT, +1 (71, 74) 2019: 1, -16 (67, 65, 70, 70)

1, -16 (67, 65, 70, 70) 2020: CNL

CNL 2021: CUT, +10 (79, 75)

CUT, +10 (79, 75) 2022: T33, -3 (73, 73, 73, 66)

T33, -3 (73, 73, 73, 66) 2023: CUT, +5 (76, 73)

CUT, +5 (76, 73) 2024: T19, -9 (65, 73, 69, 72)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback