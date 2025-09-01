DP World Tour 2025 Irish Open: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The 2025 Irish Open returns to The K Club in Straffan, County Kildare, from September 4 to 7, 2025. Fans gather at the Palmer North Course, which is one of the most famous golf venues in Ireland. The course has hosted big events in the past, including the Ryder Cup in 2006, Rory McIlroy’s win in 2016, and Vincent Norrman’s victory in 2023.

This year, the Irish Open is part of the DP World Tour and offers a $6 million prize fund. The event also gives 5,000 Race to Dubai points, which makes it important for players chasing the season’s rankings. The field includes home favorites like Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Pádraig Harrington, along with stars such as Francesco Molinari and Danny Willett. 2024 Irish Open winner Rasmus Hojgaard returns as the defending champion.

The 2025 Irish Open Schedule

The 2025 Irish Open runs from Thursday, 4 September to Sunday, 7 September 2025. It is played in the 72-hole stroke play format. After 36 holes, the cut reduces the field to the top players. The prize purse is USD 6 million. The winner earns USD 920,000 and 5,000 Race to Dubai points.

Venue

The 2025 Irish Open is held at the Palmer North Course at The K Club. It is a par-72 course stretching over 7,350 yards. The design by Arnold Palmer includes tree-lined fairways, strategic bunkers, and water hazards on 14 holes. The course has hosted major golf events. It staged the 2006 Ryder Cup, where Europe defeated the United States. It also hosted several Irish Opens, including Rory McIlroy’s victory in 2016, which he secured with an eagle on the 18th hole.

Top Players in the Field

Francesco Molinari

Danny Willett

Jhonattan Vegas

Ryan Gerard

Rory McIlroy

Pádraig Harrington

Shane Lowry

Luke Donald

Rasmus Højgaard

Séamus Power

Martin Couvra

Eugenio Chacarra

Marco Penge

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Tyrrell Hatton

Sergio Garcia

Brooks Koepka

Patrick Reed

Broadcast Information

In the United States, coverage of the 2025 Irish Open will be on Golf Channel. In the United Kingdom, the event will be broadcast on Sky Sports Golf. UK coverage begins at:

• Thursday: 1:30 pm BST

• Friday: 2:00 pm BST

• Saturday: 12:30 pm BST

• Sunday: 12:30 pm BST

Tickets and Hospitality

Ticket prices for the 2025 Irish Open are:

• General Admission: from €40 (Pro-Am Wednesday) to €60 (Saturday)

• Season Pass: €170

• Sunday tickets are sold out

Hospitality packages are also available:

• The River Club (Barton Restaurant): from €349 per person (ex VAT)

• Green on 18: from €499 per person (ex VAT)

Betting odds by BoyleSports

Rory McIlroy: 9/2

Tyrrell Hatton: 12/1

Shane Lowry: 10/1

Marco Penge: 18/1

Patrick Reed: 16/1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 22/1

Brooks Koepka: 28/1

Jordan Smith: 25/1

Haotong Li: 33/1

Thomas Detry: 33/1

Thorbjørn Olesen: 33/1

Sergio Garcia: 40/1

Rasmus Højgaard: 22/1

