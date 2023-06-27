DP World Tour British Masters 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more

The DP World Tour British Masters is set to host a field of elite players from around the world. The tournament, which is set to take place from June 29 to July 2, 2023, at the famed Belfry Course, promises to be an exciting spectacle for both players and spectators alike.

The British Masters has a unique place in golf fans' hearts, and this year's edition is set to be no different. With a total prize pool of €1,850,000, the stakes are high as contestants compete for their portion of the cash.

The Belfry, with its rich golfing history and demanding layout, will be the ideal setting for the competition. Its well-kept fairways, carefully placed hazards, and undulating greens will put the competing golfers' skills and decision-making abilities to the test.

DP World Tour British Masters 2023 Schedule

Wednesday, June 28

07:00 AM: Golf Practice Round

08:00 AM: Entry Gates Open

08:00 AM: Golf Pro-Am

Thursday, June 29

07:00 AM: Entry Gates Open

07:30 AM: Round 1

Friday, June 30

07:00 AM: Entry Gates Open

07:30 AM: Round 2

Saturday, July 1

06:30 AM: Entry Gates Open

07:00 AM: Round 3

Sunday, July 2

06:00 AM: Entry Gates Open

07:00 AM: Round 4

5:30-5:45 PM: Trophy Presentation Ceremony at the 18th Green

Top 50 players in DP World Tour British Masters field

#1 Justin Rose (Rank: 29)

Justin Rose, presently ranked 29th in the globe, will add plenty of experience and expertise to the British Masters tournament. Rose's participation brings an element of intrigue to the tournament as he boasts a great career that includes major championship titles and Ryder Cup exploits.

#2 Min Woo Lee (Rank: 49)

Min Woo Lee, who is presently ranked 49th in the world, is a rising star who is poised to make a name for himself in the British Masters. Lee is a young and skilled player and has already demonstrated his promise on the course with major victories and remarkable performances.

#3 Adrian Meronk (Rank: 50)

Adrian Meronk is currently ranked 50th in the world and will bring immense talent and dedication to the field at this event.

Meronk has demonstrated his ability to compete against elite competition as the first Polish golfer to receive a European Tour card. He has the potential to surprise and impress with a good all-around game and a strong work ethic.

The Pole's participation offers variety and reflects the sport's expanding worldwide reach.

British Masters 2023: Purse and Winner's Share

The tournament has a special meaning for golf fans, and the 2023 edition is expected to live up to those expectations. It boasts a €1,850,000 prize pool and competitors are expected to give it their all to take home a chunk of the large cash prize.

The tournament winner will not only collect the coveted title but also a sizable winner's share of $333,330.

