DP World Tour Championship: Full prize money payout for the tournament explored

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai ended with Nicolai Hojgaard clinching victory with a stellar eight-under 64 in the final round. The 22-year-old’s victory, his third on the DP World Tour, came with a prize money payout of a staggering $3 million.

This substantial amount constitutes more than 40% of his career earnings on the DP World Tour. Hojgaard's final-round brilliance, finishing at 21-under 267, secured him a decisive two-shot lead over notable contenders such as Matt Wallace, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

The tournament had a total purse of $10.5 million distributed among the top performers. The runner-up trio of Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Wallace earned $910,000 for their commendable performances, finishing at 19-under.

Further down the leaderboard, Thriston Lawrence, Jon Rahm and Matthieu Pavon shared the fifth spot, securing $340,000 each.

DP World Tour Championship: Full Prize money list and more

Nicolai Hojgaard at the DP World Tour Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Nicolai Hojgaard's triumph propelled him to a career-high 50th in the world rankings. His exceptional season included a debut in the Ryder Cup, where he ended up on the winning side.

While Hojgaard shone at the top, other notable performances were also seen at the DP World Tour Championship. Despite not being at his best, Rory McIlroy finished T22 on the leaderboard with a 10-under-par score. Players such as Thriston Lawrence and Matthieu Pavon also made their mark in the tournament.

Here is the complete list of prize money payout at the Championship:

Nicolai HØJGAARD, -21, $3,000,000 T-2: Viktor HOVLAND, -19, $910,000 T-2: Tommy FLEETWOOD, -19, $910,000 T-2: Matt WALLACE, -19, $910,000 T-5: Thriston LAWRENCE, -17, $340,000 T-5: Jon RAHM, -17, $340,000 T-5: Matthieu PAVON, -17, $340,000 8: Victor PEREZ, -16, $240,000 T-9: Ewen FERGUSON, -15, $200,000 T-9: Jeff WINTHER, -15, $200,000 T-11: Tyrrell HATTON, -14, $153,000 T-11: Romain LANGASQUE, -14, $153,000 T-11: Antoine ROZNER, -14, $153,000 T-11: Rasmus HØJGAARD, -14, $153,000 T-15: Tom KIM, -13, $117,750 T-15: Min Woo LEE, -13, $117,750 17: Dan BRADBURY, -12, $110,000 T-18: Adrian OTAEGUI, -11, $99,000 T-18: Shane LOWRY, -11, $ 99,000 T-18: Ryo HISATSUNE, -11, $99,000 T-18: Robert MACINTYRE, -11, $99,000 T-22: Sepp STRAKA, -10, $86,625 T-22: Zander LOMBARD, -10, $86,625 T-22: Rory MCILROY, -10, $86,625 T-22: Julien GUERRIER, -10, $86,625 26: Thorbjørn OLESEN, -9, $80,000 T-27: Grant FORREST, -8, $72,600 T-27: Vincent NORRMAN, -8, $72,600 T-27: Yannik PAUL, -8, $72,600 T-27: Matt FITZPATRICK, -8, $72,600 T-27: Jens DANTORP, -8, $72,600 T-32: Adrian MERONK, -7, $65,000 T-32: Tom MCKIBBIN, -7, $65,000 T-34: Pablo LARRAZÁBAL, -6, $61,000 T-34: Ryan FOX, -6, $61,000 T-36: Nathan KIMSEY, -5, $57,000 T-36: Alexander BJÖRK, -5, $57,000 T-38: Daniel HILLIER, -4, $52,000 T-38: Lucas HERBERT, -4, $52,000 T-38: Sami VÄLIMÄKI, -4, $52,000 T-41: Sebastian SÖDERBERG, -3, $48,500 T-41: Connor SYME, -3, $48,500 T-43: Jorge CAMPILLO, -2, $46,500 T-43: Julien BRUN, -2, $46,500 T-45: Daniel BROWN, -1, $44,500 T-45: Marcel SIEM, -1, $44,500 47: Jordan SMITH, E, $43,000 48: Joost LUITEN, +3, $42,000 49: Matthew SOUTHGATE, +4, $41,000 50: Nacho ELVIRA, +6, $40,000