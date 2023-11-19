Golf

DP World Tour Championship: Full prize money payout for the tournament explored

By Deepa Ramasubramanian
Modified Nov 19, 2023 19:46 GMT
Nicolai Hojgaard after winning the 2023 DP World Tour (Image via Getty)

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai ended with Nicolai Hojgaard clinching victory with a stellar eight-under 64 in the final round. The 22-year-old’s victory, his third on the DP World Tour, came with a prize money payout of a staggering $3 million.

This substantial amount constitutes more than 40% of his career earnings on the DP World Tour. Hojgaard's final-round brilliance, finishing at 21-under 267, secured him a decisive two-shot lead over notable contenders such as Matt Wallace, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

The tournament had a total purse of $10.5 million distributed among the top performers. The runner-up trio of Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Wallace earned $910,000 for their commendable performances, finishing at 19-under.

Further down the leaderboard, Thriston Lawrence, Jon Rahm and Matthieu Pavon shared the fifth spot, securing $340,000 each.

DP World Tour Championship: Full Prize money list and more

Nicolai Hojgaard at the DP World Tour Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)
Nicolai Hojgaard's triumph propelled him to a career-high 50th in the world rankings. His exceptional season included a debut in the Ryder Cup, where he ended up on the winning side.

While Hojgaard shone at the top, other notable performances were also seen at the DP World Tour Championship. Despite not being at his best, Rory McIlroy finished T22 on the leaderboard with a 10-under-par score. Players such as Thriston Lawrence and Matthieu Pavon also made their mark in the tournament.

Here is the complete list of prize money payout at the Championship:

  1. Nicolai HØJGAARD, -21, $3,000,000
  2. T-2: Viktor HOVLAND, -19, $910,000
  3. T-2: Tommy FLEETWOOD, -19, $910,000
  4. T-2: Matt WALLACE, -19, $910,000
  5. T-5: Thriston LAWRENCE, -17, $340,000
  6. T-5: Jon RAHM, -17, $340,000
  7. T-5: Matthieu PAVON, -17, $340,000
  8. 8: Victor PEREZ, -16, $240,000
  9. T-9: Ewen FERGUSON, -15, $200,000
  10. T-9: Jeff WINTHER, -15, $200,000
  11. T-11: Tyrrell HATTON, -14, $153,000
  12. T-11: Romain LANGASQUE, -14, $153,000
  13. T-11: Antoine ROZNER, -14, $153,000
  14. T-11: Rasmus HØJGAARD, -14, $153,000
  15. T-15: Tom KIM, -13, $117,750
  16. T-15: Min Woo LEE, -13, $117,750
  17. 17: Dan BRADBURY, -12, $110,000
  18. T-18: Adrian OTAEGUI, -11, $99,000
  19. T-18: Shane LOWRY, -11, $ 99,000
  20. T-18: Ryo HISATSUNE, -11, $99,000
  21. T-18: Robert MACINTYRE, -11, $99,000
  22. T-22: Sepp STRAKA, -10, $86,625
  23. T-22: Zander LOMBARD, -10, $86,625
  24. T-22: Rory MCILROY, -10, $86,625
  25. T-22: Julien GUERRIER, -10, $86,625
  26. 26: Thorbjørn OLESEN, -9, $80,000
  27. T-27: Grant FORREST, -8, $72,600
  28. T-27: Vincent NORRMAN, -8, $72,600
  29. T-27: Yannik PAUL, -8, $72,600
  30. T-27: Matt FITZPATRICK, -8, $72,600
  31. T-27: Jens DANTORP, -8, $72,600
  32. T-32: Adrian MERONK, -7, $65,000
  33. T-32: Tom MCKIBBIN, -7, $65,000
  34. T-34: Pablo LARRAZÁBAL, -6, $61,000
  35. T-34: Ryan FOX, -6, $61,000
  36. T-36: Nathan KIMSEY, -5, $57,000
  37. T-36: Alexander BJÖRK, -5, $57,000
  38. T-38: Daniel HILLIER, -4, $52,000
  39. T-38: Lucas HERBERT, -4, $52,000
  40. T-38: Sami VÄLIMÄKI, -4, $52,000
  41. T-41: Sebastian SÖDERBERG, -3, $48,500
  42. T-41: Connor SYME, -3, $48,500
  43. T-43: Jorge CAMPILLO, -2, $46,500
  44. T-43: Julien BRUN, -2, $46,500
  45. T-45: Daniel BROWN, -1, $44,500
  46. T-45: Marcel SIEM, -1, $44,500
  47. 47: Jordan SMITH, E, $43,000
  48. 48: Joost LUITEN, +3, $42,000
  49. 49: Matthew SOUTHGATE, +4, $41,000
  50. 50: Nacho ELVIRA, +6, $40,000

Edited by Luke Koshi
