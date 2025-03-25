DP World Tour Indian Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize, and more explored

After the completion of the 2025 Singapore Classic, the Indian Open is the latest stop of the DP World Tour. The Indian Open will take place this week for four days, and a cut system will take place after two days of competition. The schedule of the tournament is already out, and here are the details:
March 27, Thursday: Round One
March 28, Friday: Round Two
March 29, Saturday: Round Three
March 30, Sunday: Round Four
The Indian Open will take place at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which is a private club in Gurgaon. It has a championship course and a nine-hole course designed by Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, respectively. The Gary Player course extends for 7654 yards from the Gold tees. The clubhouse also has a restaurant, bar, and other facilities.
The prize purse of the event is $2,250,000, and the tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC Sports in the USA and Sky Sports Golf in the UK.
Here are the broadcasting details:
Thursday, March 27: 3.30 am - 8.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday, March 28: 3.30 am - 8.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday, March 29: 4.00 am - 8.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Sunday, March 30: 2.30 am - 7.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
(All times in ET)
Thursday, March 27: 7.30 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, March 28: 7.30 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, March 29: 8.00 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, March 30: 7.30 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)
(All times in GMT)
What is the field of the 2025 Indian Open?
The Indian Open field is headlined by defending champion Keita Nakajima. Ross Fisher will join Nakajima in the field. The T25 finisher of the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Brandon Wu, will also play along with Alex Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger, and more.
Here's the full list of field for the Indian Open:
Veer Ahlawat
Thomas Aiken
Björn Åkesson
Louis Albertse
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Angel Ayora
Sam Bairstow
Sachin Baisoya
Matthew Baldwin
Lachlan Barker
Austin Bautista
Joshua Berry
Shaurya Bhattacharya
Gaganjeet Bhullar
Shaurya Binu
Lucas Bjerregaard
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Eugenio Chacarra
S. Chawrasia
Angad Cheema
Om Chouhan
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Martin Couvra
Rakshit Dahiya
Jens Dantorp
Shankar Das
Jannik De Bruyn
Joe Dean
M Dharma
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Rhys Enoch
Dan Erickson
Ewen Ferguson
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Daniel Gale
Manu Gandas
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Matthew Griffin
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Andreas Halvorsen
Justin Harding
Benjamin Hebert
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Jamal Hossain
Daan Huizing
Casey Jarvis
Cameron John
Ryggs Johnston
Matthew Jordan
Shiv Kapur
Kshitij Kaul
Frank Kennedy
Maximilian Kieffer
M Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Marcus Kinhult
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo11:am Larrazábal
Alexander Levy
Mikael Lindberg
Oliver Lindell
Abhinav Lohan
Zander Lombard
Joost Luiten
Udayan Mane
Richard Mansell
Troy Merritt
Guido Migliozzi
Anshul Mishra
Edoardo Molinari
Joel Moscatel
Keita Nakajima
Wilco Nienaber
Adrian Otaegui
Karan P Singh
Varun Parikh
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Pierre Pineau
Tapio Pulkkanen
Conor Purcell
Aman Raj
David Ravetto
Kristoffer Reitan
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Adrien Saddier
Ajeetesh Sandhu
Yuvraj Sandhu
Jayden Schaper
Ben Schmidt
Marcel Schneider
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Jack Senior
Shubhankar Sharma
Dhruv Sheoran
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Anant Singh Ahlawat
Jairaj Singh Sandhu
Kartik Singh
Richard Sterne
Brandon Stone
Saptak Talwar
N Thangaraja
Rayhan Thomas
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Ryan Van Velzen
Johannes Veerman
Dale Whitnell
Bernd Wiesberger
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Brandon Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti