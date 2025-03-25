DP World Tour Indian Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize, and more explored

After the completion of the 2025 Singapore Classic, the Indian Open is the latest stop of the DP World Tour. The Indian Open will take place this week for four days, and a cut system will take place after two days of competition. The schedule of the tournament is already out, and here are the details:

March 27, Thursday: Round One

March 28, Friday: Round Two

March 29, Saturday: Round Three

March 30, Sunday: Round Four

The Indian Open will take place at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which is a private club in Gurgaon. It has a championship course and a nine-hole course designed by Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, respectively. The Gary Player course extends for 7654 yards from the Gold tees. The clubhouse also has a restaurant, bar, and other facilities.

The prize purse of the event is $2,250,000, and the tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC Sports in the USA and Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

Here are the broadcasting details:

Thursday, March 27: 3.30 am - 8.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday, March 28: 3.30 am - 8.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday, March 29: 4.00 am - 8.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Sunday, March 30: 2.30 am - 7.30 am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

(All times in ET)

Thursday, March 27: 7.30 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, March 28: 7.30 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, March 29: 8.00 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, March 30: 7.30 am - 12.30 pm (Sky Sports Golf)

(All times in GMT)

What is the field of the 2025 Indian Open?

The Indian Open field is headlined by defending champion Keita Nakajima. Ross Fisher will join Nakajima in the field. The T25 finisher of the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Brandon Wu, will also play along with Alex Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger, and more.

Here's the full list of field for the Indian Open:

Veer Ahlawat

Thomas Aiken

Björn Åkesson

Louis Albertse

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Angel Ayora

Sam Bairstow

Sachin Baisoya

Matthew Baldwin

Lachlan Barker

Austin Bautista

Joshua Berry

Shaurya Bhattacharya

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Shaurya Binu

Lucas Bjerregaard

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Eugenio Chacarra

S. Chawrasia

Angad Cheema

Om Chouhan

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Martin Couvra

Rakshit Dahiya

Jens Dantorp

Shankar Das

Jannik De Bruyn

Joe Dean

M Dharma

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Dan Erickson

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Daniel Gale

Manu Gandas

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Matthew Griffin

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Andreas Halvorsen

Justin Harding

Benjamin Hebert

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Jamal Hossain

Daan Huizing

Casey Jarvis

Cameron John

Ryggs Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Shiv Kapur

Kshitij Kaul

Frank Kennedy

Maximilian Kieffer

M Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo11:am Larrazábal

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Oliver Lindell

Abhinav Lohan

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Udayan Mane

Richard Mansell

Troy Merritt

Guido Migliozzi

Anshul Mishra

Edoardo Molinari

Joel Moscatel

Keita Nakajima

Wilco Nienaber

Adrian Otaegui

Karan P Singh

Varun Parikh

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Pierre Pineau

Tapio Pulkkanen

Conor Purcell

Aman Raj

David Ravetto

Kristoffer Reitan

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Adrien Saddier

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Yuvraj Sandhu

Jayden Schaper

Ben Schmidt

Marcel Schneider

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Dhruv Sheoran

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Anant Singh Ahlawat

Jairaj Singh Sandhu

Kartik Singh

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Saptak Talwar

N Thangaraja

Rayhan Thomas

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Ryan Van Velzen

Johannes Veerman

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Brandon Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

