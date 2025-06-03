DP World Tour KLM Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The KLM Open 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, will be the next big tournament on the DP World Tour. This tournament will be played between June 5th and June 8th, and it will feature many popular names like Matthew Southgate, Francesco Molinari, and Laurie Canter to name a few.
2024 KLM Open defending champion Joe Dean will also be competing in this year's edition of the tournament. Ahead of this important event on the DP World Tour, let us take a look at the schedule, venue, and the prize money for this upcoming event:
Schedule for the 2025 KLM Open
Here is a detailed look at the schedule for the 2025 KLM Open:
Thursday (June 5)
- 7:00 am: Doors open
- 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open
- 07:15 First exit with Ruud Gullit
- 7:45 AM - 7:00 PM: Play round 1
- 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)
- 8:00 PM: Doors closed
- 9:00 PM: Site closes
Friday (June 6)
- 7:00 AM: Doors open
- 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open
- 7:45 AM - 7:00 PM: Play round 2
- 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)
- 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM: Amsterdam evening with Café Nol
- 10:00 PM: Doors closed
- 11:00 PM: Site closes
Saturday (June 7)
- 7:00 am: Doors open
- 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open
- 7:45 AM - 7:00 PM: Play round 3
- 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)
- 8:00 PM: Doors closed
- 9:00 PM: Site closes
Sunday (June 8th)
- 7:00 am: Doors open
- 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open
- 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM: Play round 4
- 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)
- 6:00 PM: Prize giving ceremony
- 8:00 PM: Doors closed
- 9:00 PM: Site closes
Venue for the KLM Open 2025
The 2025 KLM Open will take place at The International in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Last years as well, this tournament took place at the same course. The International was designed by 1991 Masters tournament winner Ian Woosnam.
A look at the prize money at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025
The purse for the KLM Open 2025 is set at $2.75M. Here is a detailed breakdown of the payout:
- 1st $467,500
- 2nd $302,500
- 3rd $173,250
- 4th $137,500
- 5th $116,600
- 6th $96,250
- 7th $82,500
- 8th $68,750
- 9th $61,600
- 10th $55,000
- 11th $50,600
- 12th $47,300
- 13th $44,275
- 14th $42,075
- 15th $40,425
- 16th $38,775
- 17th $37,125
- 18th $35,475
- 19th $34,100
- 20th $33,000
- 21st $31,900
- 22nd $31,075
- 23rd $30,250
- 24th $29,425
- 25th $27,775
- 26th $27,775
- 27th $26,950
- 28th $26,125
- 29th $25,300
- 30th $24,475
- 31st $23,650
- 32nd $22,825
- 33rd $22,000
- 34th $21,175
- 35th $20,350
- 36th $19,525
- 37th $18,975
- 38th $18,425
- 39th $17,875
- 40th $17,325
- 41st $16,775
- 42nd $16,225
- 43rd $15,675
- 44th $15,125
- 45th $14,575
- 46th $14,025
- 47th $13,475
- 48th $12,925
- 49th $12,375
- 50th $11,825
- 51st $11,275
- 52nd $10,725
- 53rd $10,175
- 54th $9,625
- 55th $9,350
- 56th $9,075
- 57th $8,800
- 58th $8,525
- 59th $8,250
- 60th $7,975
- 61st $7,700
- 62nd $7,425
- 63rd $7,150
- 64th $6,875
- 65th $6,600
- 66th $6,325
- 67th $6,050
- 68th $5,775
- 69th $5,500
- 70th $5,225