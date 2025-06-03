DP World Tour KLM Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The KLM Open 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, will be the next big tournament on the DP World Tour. This tournament will be played between June 5th and June 8th, and it will feature many popular names like Matthew Southgate, Francesco Molinari, and Laurie Canter to name a few.

2024 KLM Open defending champion Joe Dean will also be competing in this year's edition of the tournament. Ahead of this important event on the DP World Tour, let us take a look at the schedule, venue, and the prize money for this upcoming event:

Schedule for the 2025 KLM Open

Here is a detailed look at the schedule for the 2025 KLM Open:

Thursday (June 5)

7:00 am: Doors open

7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open

07:15 First exit with Ruud Gullit

7:45 AM - 7:00 PM: Play round 1

8:00 AM – 5:30 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)

8:00 PM: Doors closed

9:00 PM: Site closes

Friday (June 6)

7:00 AM: Doors open

7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open

7:45 AM - 7:00 PM: Play round 2

8:00 AM – 5:30 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)

8:00 PM - 11:00 PM: Amsterdam evening with Café Nol

10:00 PM: Doors closed

11:00 PM: Site closes

Saturday (June 7)

7:00 am: Doors open

7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open

7:45 AM - 7:00 PM: Play round 3

8:00 AM – 5:30 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)

8:00 PM: Doors closed

9:00 PM: Site closes

Sunday (June 8th)

7:00 am: Doors open

7:00 AM - 5:30 PM: Cash registers open

7:30 AM - 5:30 PM: Play round 4

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Beat the Pro (Hole 11)

6:00 PM: Prize giving ceremony

8:00 PM: Doors closed

9:00 PM: Site closes

Venue for the KLM Open 2025

The 2025 KLM Open will take place at The International in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Last years as well, this tournament took place at the same course. The International was designed by 1991 Masters tournament winner Ian Woosnam.

A look at the prize money at the KLM Open 2025

The purse for the KLM Open 2025 is set at $2.75M. Here is a detailed breakdown of the payout:

1st $467,500

2nd $302,500

3rd $173,250

4th $137,500

5th $116,600

6th $96,250

7th $82,500

8th $68,750

9th $61,600

10th $55,000

11th $50,600

12th $47,300

13th $44,275

14th $42,075

15th $40,425

16th $38,775

17th $37,125

18th $35,475

19th $34,100

20th $33,000

21st $31,900

22nd $31,075

23rd $30,250

24th $29,425

25th $27,775

26th $27,775

27th $26,950

28th $26,125

29th $25,300

30th $24,475

31st $23,650

32nd $22,825

33rd $22,000

34th $21,175

35th $20,350

36th $19,525

37th $18,975

38th $18,425

39th $17,875

40th $17,325

41st $16,775

42nd $16,225

43rd $15,675

44th $15,125

45th $14,575

46th $14,025

47th $13,475

48th $12,925

49th $12,375

50th $11,825

51st $11,275

52nd $10,725

53rd $10,175

54th $9,625

55th $9,350

56th $9,075

57th $8,800

58th $8,525

59th $8,250

60th $7,975

61st $7,700

62nd $7,425

63rd $7,150

64th $6,875

65th $6,600

66th $6,325

67th $6,050

68th $5,775

69th $5,500

70th $5,225

