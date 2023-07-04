DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more

After successful British Masters, the DP World Tour is set to move to Denmark for Made in HimmerLand 2023.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 6, and will conclude on Sunday, July 9. The course decided for the event is Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. A total of 156 players will compete for a prize purse of $3.25 million.

Oliver Wilson at the Made in HimmerLand (via getty Images)

Who are playing at the DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand 2023?

The 29th event of DP World Tour's running season will not have any of the top 50 from the OWGR competing. World No. 56 Pablo Larrazabal is the top-ranked player in the upcoming tournament. He is coming with two victories this season and will look to put a strong contention for a spot in European Ryder Cup Team.

Another top player to look out for is Yannik Paul, who is almost certain to get a spot in Ryder Cup 2023. The Hojgaard twins (Nicolai and Rasmus) will also be present at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. Nicolai Hojgaard had a decent outing at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished T21.

Here is the field for the Made in HimmerLand 2023:

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Kristoffer Broberg

Soren Broholt Lind

Daniel Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Alexander George Frances

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Gustav Frimodt

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundeboll

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Yeongsu Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Søren Kjeldsen

Frederik Kjettrup

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Adrien Saddier

Javier Sainz

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Sandy Scott

Jason Scrivener

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Maximilian Steinlechner

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

Morten Toft Hansen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Sebastian Wiis

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Exploring Prize money breakout for Made in HimmerLand 2023

The DP World Tour's Made in HimmerLand 2023 will be having a handsome prize purse of $3.25 million. The winner will receive a massive paycheck of $552,500.

Here is a look at the prize money breakout:

1 - $552,500

2 - $357,500

3 - $204,750

4 - $162,500

5 - $137,800

6 - $113,750

7 - $97,500

8 - $81,250

9 - $72,800

10 - $65,000

11 - $59,800

12 - $55,900

13 - $52,325

14 - $49,725

15 - $47,775

16 - $45,825

17 - $43,875

18 - $41,925

19 - $40,300

20 - $39,000

21 - $37,700

22 - $36,725

23 - $35,750

24 - $34,775

25 - $33,800

26 - $32,825

27 - $31,850

28 - $30,875

29 - $29,900

30 - $28,925

31 - $27,950

32 - $26,975

33 - $26,000

34 - $25,025

35 - $24,050

36 - $23,075

37 - $22,425

38 - $21,775

39 - $21,125

40 - $20,475

41 - $19,825

42 - $19,175

43 - $18,525

44 - $17,875

45 - $17,225

46 - $16,575

47 - $15,925

48 - $15,275

49 - $14,625

50 - $13,975

51 - $13,325

52 - $12,675

53 - $12,025

54 - $11,375

55 - $11,050

56 - $10,725

57 - $10,400

58 -$10,075

59 - $9,750

60 - $9,425

61 - $9,100

62 - $8,775

63 - $8,450

64 - $8,125

65 - $7,800

The previous edition of the tournament was won by English professional golfer Oliver Wilson.

