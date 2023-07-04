DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more

After successful British Masters, the DP World Tour is set to move to Denmark for Made in HimmerLand 2023.
The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 6, and will conclude on Sunday, July 9. The course decided for the event is Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. A total of 156 players will compete for a prize purse of $3.25 million.
Who are playing at the DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand 2023?
The 29th event of DP World Tour's running season will not have any of the top 50 from the OWGR competing. World No. 56 Pablo Larrazabal is the top-ranked player in the upcoming tournament. He is coming with two victories this season and will look to put a strong contention for a spot in European Ryder Cup Team.
Another top player to look out for is Yannik Paul, who is almost certain to get a spot in Ryder Cup 2023. The Hojgaard twins (Nicolai and Rasmus) will also be present at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. Nicolai Hojgaard had a decent outing at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished T21.
Here is the field for the Made in HimmerLand 2023:
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Daniel Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Alexander George Frances
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Gustav Frimodt
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundeboll
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Yeongsu Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Norgaard
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Adrien Saddier
- Javier Sainz
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Sandy Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Maximilian Steinlechner
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- Morten Toft Hansen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Sebastian Wiis
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Exploring Prize money breakout for Made in HimmerLand 2023
The DP World Tour's Made in HimmerLand 2023 will be having a handsome prize purse of $3.25 million. The winner will receive a massive paycheck of $552,500.
Here is a look at the prize money breakout:
- 1 - $552,500
- 2 - $357,500
- 3 - $204,750
- 4 - $162,500
- 5 - $137,800
- 6 - $113,750
- 7 - $97,500
- 8 - $81,250
- 9 - $72,800
- 10 - $65,000
- 11 - $59,800
- 12 - $55,900
- 13 - $52,325
- 14 - $49,725
- 15 - $47,775
- 16 - $45,825
- 17 - $43,875
- 18 - $41,925
- 19 - $40,300
- 20 - $39,000
- 21 - $37,700
- 22 - $36,725
- 23 - $35,750
- 24 - $34,775
- 25 - $33,800
- 26 - $32,825
- 27 - $31,850
- 28 - $30,875
- 29 - $29,900
- 30 - $28,925
- 31 - $27,950
- 32 - $26,975
- 33 - $26,000
- 34 - $25,025
- 35 - $24,050
- 36 - $23,075
- 37 - $22,425
- 38 - $21,775
- 39 - $21,125
- 40 - $20,475
- 41 - $19,825
- 42 - $19,175
- 43 - $18,525
- 44 - $17,875
- 45 - $17,225
- 46 - $16,575
- 47 - $15,925
- 48 - $15,275
- 49 - $14,625
- 50 - $13,975
- 51 - $13,325
- 52 - $12,675
- 53 - $12,025
- 54 - $11,375
- 55 - $11,050
- 56 - $10,725
- 57 - $10,400
- 58 -$10,075
- 59 - $9,750
- 60 - $9,425
- 61 - $9,100
- 62 - $8,775
- 63 - $8,450
- 64 - $8,125
- 65 - $7,800
The previous edition of the tournament was won by English professional golfer Oliver Wilson.