DP World Tour Soudal Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The DP World Tour's current stop is the Soudal Open, which will take place this week after the completion of the PGA Championship last week. The tournament will be played over 72 holes with a cut system after two rounds, and here's the schedule of the event:

May 22: Day 1 – Round 1

May 23: Day 2 – Round 2

May 24: Day 3 – Round 3

May 25: Day 4 – Round 4

The DP World Tour tournament will take place at the Rinkven International Golf Club, which was established in 1981. Belgian golfer and golf course architect Paul Rolin designed the course primarily, and later, English architect Hawtree made modifications.

The US audience can watch the Soudal Open on the Golf Channel, and these are the details for the TV timings of the same:

All times ET

Thursday, May 22: The Golf Channel, 07.00

Friday, May 23: The Golf Channel, 07.00

Saturday, May 24: The Golf Channel, 07.30

Sunday, May 25: The Golf Channel, 07.00

UK viewers can watch the play on Sky Sports Golf, and this is the TV schedule for the event:

All times BST

Thursday, May 22: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00

Friday, May 23: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00

Saturday, May 24: Sky Sports Golf, 12.30

Sunday, May 25: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00

What is the prize money distribution of the DP World Tour's Soudal Open?

The purse of the 2025 Soudal Open is $2.75 million. The triumphant of the tournament will receive $467,500 as the first prize, and the runner-up will bag $302,500. The third and fourth finishers will get $173,250 and $137,500, respectively. The fifth-place finisher will bank $116,600. The last place holder will bag $5,225. Here is the entire list of prize money distribution according to the standings:

1st – $467,500

2nd – $302,500

3rd – $173,250

4th – $137,500

5th – $116,600

6th – $96,250

7th – $82,500

8th – $68,750

9th – $61,600

10th – $55,000

11th – $50,600

12th – $47,300

13th – $44,275

14th – $42,075

15th – $40,425

16th – $38,775

17th – $37,125

18th – $35,475

19th – $34,100

20th – $33,000

21st – $31,900

22nd – $31,075

23rd – $30,250

24th – $29,425

25th – $27,775

26th – $27,775

27th – $26,950

28th – $26,125

29th – $25,300

30th – $24,475

31st – $23,650

32nd – $22,825

33rd – $22,000

34th – $21,175

35th – $20,350

36th – $19,525

37th – $18,975

38th – $18,425

39th – $17,875

40th – $17,325

41st – $16,775

42nd – $16,225

43rd – $15,675

44th – $15,125

45th – $14,575

46th – $14,025

47th – $13,475

48th – $12,925

49th – $12,375

50th – $11,825

51st – $11,275

52nd – $10,725

53rd – $10,175

54th – $9,625

55th – $9,350

56th – $9,075

57th – $8,800

58th – $8,525

59th – $8,250

60th – $7,975

61st – $7,700

62nd – $7,425

63rd – $7,150

64th – $6,875

65th – $6,600

66th – $6,325

67th – $6,050

68th – $5,775

69th – $5,500

70th – $5,225

