DP World Tour Soudal Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The DP World Tour's current stop is the Soudal Open, which will take place this week after the completion of the PGA Championship last week. The tournament will be played over 72 holes with a cut system after two rounds, and here's the schedule of the event:
May 22: Day 1 – Round 1
May 23: Day 2 – Round 2
May 24: Day 3 – Round 3
May 25: Day 4 – Round 4
The DP World Tour tournament will take place at the Rinkven International Golf Club, which was established in 1981. Belgian golfer and golf course architect Paul Rolin designed the course primarily, and later, English architect Hawtree made modifications.
The US audience can watch the Soudal Open on the Golf Channel, and these are the details for the TV timings of the same:
All times ET
Thursday, May 22: The Golf Channel, 07.00
Friday, May 23: The Golf Channel, 07.00
Saturday, May 24: The Golf Channel, 07.30
Sunday, May 25: The Golf Channel, 07.00
UK viewers can watch the play on Sky Sports Golf, and this is the TV schedule for the event:
All times BST
Thursday, May 22: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00
Friday, May 23: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00
Saturday, May 24: Sky Sports Golf, 12.30
Sunday, May 25: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00
What is the prize money distribution of the DP World Tour's Soudal Open?
The purse of the 2025 Soudal Open is $2.75 million. The triumphant of the tournament will receive $467,500 as the first prize, and the runner-up will bag $302,500. The third and fourth finishers will get $173,250 and $137,500, respectively. The fifth-place finisher will bank $116,600. The last place holder will bag $5,225. Here is the entire list of prize money distribution according to the standings:
