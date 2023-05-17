Dustin Johnson, other LIV Players continue to climb Forbes’ highest paid athletes’ list

LIV Golf's influence has reshaped the landscape of Forbes' coveted highest-paid athletes' list. According to Forbes, the number of golfers on the list has increased from three to an astonishing twelve. This growth in golfers' prominence has not only shifted the rankings but has also drawn attention to their extraordinary increase in revenues.

Last year, no golfer cracked the top 10, but this year, two golfing superstars have claimed slots within the top seven, with an impressive seven golfers landing in the top 20. Forbes correctly observed golfers' meteoric rise, demonstrating the sport's growing financial allure.

The legendary Dustin Johnson, who is currently the best-paid golfer, is at the vanguard of this movement. Johnson's incredible earnings and accomplishments have driven him to the top of the Forbes list, solidifying his place as one of the world's most lucrative athletes.

"The NBA has the most players of any sport with 15, but even more notable is the jump in golfers, a dozen of whom appear among the top 50, four times as many as last year, largely as a result of LIV Golf’s big upfront guarantees," Forbes said.

Highest Paid Golfers - Total Earnings and Ranking

Rank on overall Forbes list Name Total Earnings On-course Off-course 6. Dustin Johnson $107m $102m $5m 7. Phil Mickelson $106m $104m $2m 15. Rory McIlroy $80.8m $40.8m $40m 16. Tiger Woods $75.1m $15.1m $60m 17. Cameron Smith $73m $67m $6m 18. Brooks Koepka $72m $66m $6m 20. Bryson DeChambeau $69m $68m $1m 28. Jon Rahm $53m $28m $25m 32. Patrick Reed $52m $49m $3m 43. Jordan Spieth $47.5m $17.5m $30m 45. Scottie Scheffler $47.1m $32.1m $15m 46. Sergio Garcia $46m $43m $3m

The incomes of golfers on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes highlight the significant disparities between LIV Golf and PGA Tour players. On-course revenues are dominated by LIV players, and off-course endorsements are dominated by PGA Tour players.

Dustin Johnson is the leader of the golfers' pack, taking sixth place on the list with a total income of $107 million in the previous year. His on-course performance is worth $102 million while off-course endorsements are worth $5 million. Despite leaving Adidas and RBC to join LIV Golf, Johnson's financial advantages remain substantial.

Phil Mickelson sits in seventh position overall and second in the list of highest-paid golfers, only $1 million behind Johnson. Mickelson's earnings were boosted by splits with Callaway, KPMG, Workday, and Amstel. Nonetheless, his brilliance on the course drove him to a staggering $104 million.

Rory McIlroy finishes third among golfers and fifteenth overall, with total earnings of $80.8 million. His on-course success was worth $40.8 million, while his off-course endorsements were worth $40 million. Tiger Woods outearned McIlroy by more than $5 million, earning $60 million off the course and $15 million on it, owing largely to his PGA Tour Player Impact Programme success.

Notably, Woods' off-course earnings dropped by $8 million from the prior year. Woods is in 16th place, followed by three LIV Golfers. Cameron Smith of Australia comes in 17th place, with total earnings of $73 million, including $67 million from on-course performance and $6 million from off-course endorsements.

