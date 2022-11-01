Dustin Johnson's total net worth after the first LIV Golf season explored

Dustin Johnson has been in the headlines for the past few months considering his successful stint in the first edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, not forgetting the prize money earned. He not only became the first individual champion of the series but also led his team, 4Aces, to win the Team Championship title.

Dustin Johnson @DJohnsonPGA Another great win for the team! Thanks to everyone who came out this week. @LIVGolfInv Another great win for the team! Thanks to everyone who came out this week. @LIVGolfInv https://t.co/oBIBgl8Q86

Before Johnson joined LIV Golf, he was already one of the richest golfers in the world. With 24 PGA Tour wins, he was highly successful in the professional league before making the controversial shift to LIV Golf. According to Forbes, he made $97 million last year, including the $67 million LIV Golf signing amount, which made him the fifth highest-paid athlete in the world. The ace golfer has a net worth of $100 million.

Dustin Johnson's prize money explored

Dustin was one of the most high-profile players to join LIV Golf and it's no surprise that he ended the season on a high note, taking home around $35 million in prize money.

The 38-year-old won LIV's triple crown as he topped the money leaders list and won the individual and team championship.

Indisputably one of the best in the world. Dustin Johnson has secured the #LIVGolf individual championship. With top 5s in 4/6 events he locks up the 18 million dollar prize with time to spare.Indisputably one of the best in the world. Dustin Johnson has secured the #LIVGolf individual championship. With top 5s in 4/6 events he locks up the 18 million dollar prize with time to spare. Indisputably one of the best in the world. https://t.co/QjsYwDfrZr

He won a total of $10,575,267 from the seven individual events, out of which he won $5 million by winning the Boston Invitational. This was coupled with $7,062,500 from team events. The amount includes the $4 million he earned by winning the Team Championship.

The highlight was winning a whopping $18 million bonus for ending the season with the maximum points. Overall, Dustin earned $35,637,767 in less than six months through the LIV Golf Invitational series prize money purse.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dustin Johnson's net worth for 2022 is estimated to be $100 million and this figure is expected to increase after considering his LIV Golf earnings.

Reportedly, he signed the deal with the Saudi-backed series for $125 million for four years. Johnson has made millions of dollars this year from his first LIV golf season than in any other full season during his 15-year-long PGA Tour career. Add to that the $1.6 million he made for playing on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf, he almost pocketed $69 million this year.

Dustin Johnson Prize Money breakdown

Individual

London $625,000

Portland $1,275,000

Bedminster $1,812,500

Boston $4,000,000

Chicago $1,812,500

Bangkok $233,600

Jeddah $816,667

Total $10,575,267

Meanwhile, Dustin also won the individual champion crown with maximum individual points and said (according to National World),

“Locking up the individual competition is big. It’s an honour to be the LIV’s first individual season champion.”

Team

London ---

Portland $750,000

Bedminster $750,000

Boston $750,000

Chicago $750,000

Bangkok---

Jeddah $250,000

Team Championship $400,000

Total $ 7,062,500

Dustin Johnson was surely the highlight of the edition of the Saudi-backed series, a fact that even CEO Greg Norman agreed to, as he said,

“The first chapter of LIV’s Golf history could not be written without Dustin Johnson’s name."

After his name was entered into the LIV Book of Records, Dustin gave an enlightening speech where he thanked Greg Norman, his family, teammates, and fans all around the world for having confidence in him. He also confirmed his continued association with and support for LIV Golf.

I’m looking forward to further contributing to LIV Golf’s exciting story and continued growth,” said the two-time major winner.

It will be exciting to see Dustin Johnson add to his prize money earnings in the next season of LIV Golf, which is expected to be a 14-event series with a prize purse of $405 million.

