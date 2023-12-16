Early Fantasy Picks for the 2024 US Open explored 

Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1 golfer, is the favorite to win the US Open in 2024 because of his amazing form. FanSided claims that the American player might be the best fantasy golf pick for the major. In 2023, Scheffler has been playing exceptionally well on the PGA Tour.

Given that he won the Hero World Challenge last month and has two top-3 results in his past three events, he is the clear favorite for the 2024 US Open. The 27-year-old has won only one Major tournament (Masters 2022) in his career. His best result at the US Open came in 2022 when he finished in second place. Since going pro in 2018, the American golfer has won six PGA Tour events.

Another early fantasy pick for the 2024 US Open is Viktor Hovland, the winner of the 2023 Tour Championship. In his professional career, he has won eleven events. Two of his victories were on the European Tour, and six came on the PGA Tour. He finished T12 at the US Open in 2019, which is his best result in the tournament

According to FanSided, Tyrell Hatton is the next favorite to win the US Open in 2024. The Englishman participated in the Ryder Cup and enjoyed a successful PGA Tour season in 2023. He achieved his best result at the US Open in 2018, finishing in a tie for sixth place. In his professional career, Hatton has won ten events, six of which have been on the European Tour.

Here are the early fantasy picks for the 2024 US Open, as per Fansided:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Viktor Hovland

3. Tyrrell Hatton

4. Jon Rahm

5. Brooks Koepka

6. Jordan Spieth

2024 US Open

The Pinehurst Resort Country Club will host the US Open in 2024 from June 13–16. Based on several qualification standards, the competition will have an elite field.

Here are the past winners of the US Open:

2023 Wyndham Clark

2022 Matt Fitzpatrick

2021 Jon Rahm

2020 Bryson DeChambeau

2019 Gary Woodland

2018 Brooks Koepka

2017 Brooks Koepka

2016 Dustin Johnson

2015 Jordan Spieth

2014 Martin Kaymer

2013 Justin Rose

2012 Webb Simpson

2011 Rory McIlroy

2010 Graeme McDowell

2009 Lucas Glover

2008 Tiger Woods

2007 Ángel Cabrera

2006 Geoff Ogilvy

2005 Michael Campbell

2004 Retief Goosen

2003 Jim Furyk

2002 Tiger Woods

2001 Retief Goosen

2000 Tiger Woods

1999 Payne Stewart

1998 Lee Janzen

1997 Ernie Els

1996 Steve Jones

1995 Corey Pavin

1994 Ernie Els

1993 Lee Janzen

1992 Tom Kite

1991 Payne Stewart

1990 Hale Irwin

1989 Curtis Strange

1988 Curtis Strange

1987 Scott Simpson

1986 Raymond Floyd

1985 Andy North

1984 Fuzzy Zoeller

1983 Larry Nelson

1982 Tom Watson

1981 David Graham