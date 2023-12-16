Early Fantasy Picks for the 2024 US Open explored 

Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1 golfer, is the favorite to win the US Open in 2024 because of his amazing form. FanSided claims that the American player might be the best fantasy golf pick for the major. In 2023, Scheffler has been playing exceptionally well on the PGA Tour.
Given that he won the Hero World Challenge last month and has two top-3 results in his past three events, he is the clear favorite for the 2024 US Open. The 27-year-old has won only one Major tournament (Masters 2022) in his career. His best result at the US Open came in 2022 when he finished in second place. Since going pro in 2018, the American golfer has won six PGA Tour events.
Another early fantasy pick for the 2024 US Open is Viktor Hovland, the winner of the 2023 Tour Championship. In his professional career, he has won eleven events. Two of his victories were on the European Tour, and six came on the PGA Tour. He finished T12 at the US Open in 2019, which is his best result in the tournament
According to FanSided, Tyrell Hatton is the next favorite to win the US Open in 2024. The Englishman participated in the Ryder Cup and enjoyed a successful PGA Tour season in 2023. He achieved his best result at the US Open in 2018, finishing in a tie for sixth place. In his professional career, Hatton has won ten events, six of which have been on the European Tour.
Here are the early fantasy picks for the 2024 US Open, as per Fansided:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Viktor Hovland
- 3. Tyrrell Hatton
- 4. Jon Rahm
- 5. Brooks Koepka
- 6. Jordan Spieth
2024 US Open
The Pinehurst Resort Country Club will host the US Open in 2024 from June 13–16. Based on several qualification standards, the competition will have an elite field.
Here are the past winners of the US Open:
- 2023 Wyndham Clark
- 2022 Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2021 Jon Rahm
- 2020 Bryson DeChambeau
- 2019 Gary Woodland
- 2018 Brooks Koepka
- 2017 Brooks Koepka
- 2016 Dustin Johnson
- 2015 Jordan Spieth
- 2014 Martin Kaymer
- 2013 Justin Rose
- 2012 Webb Simpson
- 2011 Rory McIlroy
- 2010 Graeme McDowell
- 2009 Lucas Glover
- 2008 Tiger Woods
- 2007 Ángel Cabrera
- 2006 Geoff Ogilvy
- 2005 Michael Campbell
- 2004 Retief Goosen
- 2003 Jim Furyk
- 2002 Tiger Woods
- 2001 Retief Goosen
- 2000 Tiger Woods
- 1999 Payne Stewart
- 1998 Lee Janzen
- 1997 Ernie Els
- 1996 Steve Jones
- 1995 Corey Pavin
- 1994 Ernie Els
- 1993 Lee Janzen
- 1992 Tom Kite
- 1991 Payne Stewart
- 1990 Hale Irwin
- 1989 Curtis Strange
- 1988 Curtis Strange
- 1987 Scott Simpson
- 1986 Raymond Floyd
- 1985 Andy North
- 1984 Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1983 Larry Nelson
- 1982 Tom Watson
- 1981 David Graham