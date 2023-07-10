"Early favorite to win the Open!" - Fans react to Cameron Smith winning LIV Golf London

Cameron Smith shot 3-under 68 on Sunday, July 9, to win the LIV Golf London, beating Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman by a single stroke.

Smith aggregated at 15-under after 54 holes, making 20 birdies and five bogeys over the three days. In the team portion, his team, Ripper GC, settled for runner-up, falling one stroke shy of Dustin Johnson's 4 aces.

Although Smith dominated throughout the week, Patrick Reed gave him a great fight, aggregating at 13-under in the last 36 holes. The Aussie golfer escaped the chance of a possible playoff as Reed settled for a par on the final hole.

This was the first victory of the season and second on the Saudi-backed circuit for the 29-year-old Aussie. The win comes just before the Open Championship, where he'll be entering as the reigning champion.

Golf fans were elated to see their favorite golfer secure a victory. Many fans felt the win was a great confidence booster for Smith to defend his title at Royal Liverpool next week, while a few felt only four or five players were dominating the whole season. Here's how some of the fans reacted on Twitter:

"I’m thinking he’s my early favorite to win the Open!👍🏻😊⛳️🏆💰"

"That last putt would not have mattered (like in the Pga) if it wasn't team golf. Where do u see a green jacketeer 4 putt the last hole eh, because he could afford it lol"

"Well done Cameron 👏, loads still jealous of the Big money 💰 🤑 💸 you got on LIV. Back on normal tour next season."

"Find a better golf course like The Grove, something with great name and pedigree"

"You bloody Ripper!"

"Congrats Cam!"

"He sure doesn’t have the hair of a champion"

"Nice going, Cam....low score at the Saudi Employee Golf outing this week. A feather in your cap for sure. More outings to come......the excitement builds !!!!"

"He had his challenges, but got the win. The team factor makes the play more interesting too"

"I guess I could stop watching now, since I know who wins🤣"

"Pretty cool when you're only playing against 5 out of 48 that can actually play. Lol"

"Only 2 wins for Cam on this tour?? Disappointing, guess he only gears up for the majors to compete with PGA Tour players. He has so much talent. A shame you can't watch him more often."

"If he's not wearing shorts and a flash mob didn't celebrate with him on the final hole...Did he really win?"

"So fascinating when the same 5 guys win against the same 48 man field. #ExhibitionGolf"

What's next for Cameron Smith?

Cameron Smith kisses the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship 2022

The LIV Golf London was Cameron Smith's last tournament before the Open Championship, where he is the defending champion. This year's Open Championship will be played from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, Merseyside, England.

Smith will be looking to become the first golfer since Padraig Harrington (2007 and 2008) to defend his Open Championship title. Last year, he beat Cameron Young by a single stroke to win the 150th Open, the first major title of his career.

