Ernie Els net worth: Exploring the total earnings of one of the richest golfers in the world

Ernie Els, the South African golf legend, has left an indelible mark on the world of golf and amassed a substantial fortune along the way. Els ranks among the wealthiest golfers globally, with a staggering net worth of $85 million.

Els' illustrious golf career boasts remarkable achievements, including triumphs at the revered US Open and the Open Championship. He's won both twice. Furthermore, he boasts seven record-breaking victories at the World Match Play Championship.

Beyond the fairways, Els has ventured into multiple entrepreneurial endeavors, diversifying his sources of income. Notably, he operates a golf course design business and is responsible for crafting exceptional golfing experiences worldwide. His design expertise has left an indelible mark on courses in China, South Africa, Malaysia, and Mauritius.

Els' entrepreneurial spirit doesn't stop at golf course design. He has also delved into winemaking, cultivating a successful business alongside his golfing pursuits. His wines have garnered acclaim and a dedicated following, further boosting his financial portfolio.

In addition to his business acumen, Els possesses a generous heart and a commitment to positively impacting the world. In 1999, he established the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation, a charitable organization that fosters golf participation among underprivileged South African youth. This foundation has opened doors to countless young talents and exemplifies Els' dedication to giving back to the sport that has given him so much.

Furthermore, Els co-founded ASM Scholarships, a college recruiting service that assists athletes worldwide in securing athletic scholarships to American universities.

Els' philanthropic efforts extend beyond golf. He has been a dedicated advocate for autism awareness and support, a cause close to his heart due to his son's autism diagnosis. In 2009, he launched the Els for Autism Pro-Am, a charity golf event that has raised substantial funds for the Renaissance Learning Center, a non-profit autism charter school.

Who are Ernie Els' sponsors and partners?

Ernie Els sponsors and partners (Image via Getty)

Ernie Els has built a strong network of sponsors and partners who have played a pivotal role in his remarkable journey to financial success. These esteemed sponsors and partners have not only been instrumental in fueling his career but have also actively supported his philanthropic endeavors.

Els has forged meaningful relationships with sponsors who have provided critical financial backing throughout his career. Their unwavering support has allowed him to focus on his game and continue to excel at the highest level of professional golf.

Sponsors

Sap

Srixon

Cleveland Golf

XXIO

Boeing

Maui Jim

ISPS Handa

Netjets

Puma

SwitchGrips

Clif Bar

FireFly ESV

Stanley

Partners

Bloodline Golf

18 Birdies

Bobby Jones

ASM Sports Group

Ernie Els Champion Pet Products

SusGlobal

Sunice