“Everything else doesn’t matter” - Anthony Kim shares how figuring out what matters has simplified his life

Anthony Kim has been quite active on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), since joining LIV Golf earlier this year. He was away from pro golf for a while and faced plenty of challenges with addiction.

However, he battled every challenge, achieved sobriety, and returned to professional golf. Now, he regularly shares stories about his life and journey to sobriety and has built a following of around 19.6 thousand followers.

Recently, the LIV Golf star shared a few videos from his practice session, accompanied by inspirational advice.

"Sobriety , family/friends/my dogs, hard work, great attitude, #gratitude ,help others & everything else doesn’t matter. Figuring out wat matters then simplifying my life has finally given me. #girldad #mentalhealth #maga #Trump2024," he wrote.

Kim made a comeback to professional golf after a 12-year hiatus, last competing in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012. During the hiatus, he underwent surgery on his left ankle and faced numerous challenges, including addiction.

He joined LIV Golf as a wildcard this year and had a below-average season, finishing 56th in the season-long individual standings. His best performance was at the Greenbrier, where he finished 36th.

Anthony Kim reveals how he deals with bad days

Anthony Kim, in a July interview with LIV Golf, shared his approach to navigating challenging days. He explained that his history of facing setbacks has provided him with the skills to manage adversity more effectively. (From 50:23)

"There's hard days, there's easy days, you know, on the hard days, I think about how I felt at those low moments, and it's easier to pick myself up now," Kim said.

The 39-year-old golfer shared that he watches videos of his daughter, created by his wife, to find purpose in life.

"Now, I watch videos of my daughter, my wife has these little I don't know, stories or reels or whatever it is, and there's like 15 or 20 of them, and I've memorized them, right? Because I watch them all the time. I've been having a lot of rough golf days, so I'll watch them, you know, as I'm going to sleep, because it kind of gives me purpose again," he added.

Continuing further, Kim said he tries not to be in a bad mood in front of his daughter as he wants her to see his best side.

"This is so corny, but my daughter doesn't care if I shoot 100 or if I shoot 50, right? If I'm not in a good mood, she feels that, and I don't want her to see that I know life isn't perfect but I also want her to see the best side of me," Kim concluded.

