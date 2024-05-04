“Everything’s starting to piece together”: Brooks Koepka on hunting for his first LIV win this season

Brooks Koepka is in the lead at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore by three strokes and sits at the top of the leaderboard at 9 under through 36 holes and his team Smash GC leads the tournnament.

Koepka said in an interview with LIV Golf's Su-Ann Heng when asked about his hunt for his first LIV Golf title:

"I'm just gonna keep doing what i'm doing I feel like im playing better. Everything is starting to kinda piece together."

Koepka has had a tough start to the 2024 season and specifically struggled with putting as he recently switched to a mallet putter. He said:

"Got into a couple bad habits there with like the whole first four months it was blown in Jupiter and then blown everywhere we played...Its nice to see some putts go in its been a while."

Brooks Koepka didnt have a great showing at the PGA Tour's 2024 Masters at Augusta National as he tied for 45th place with a nine over score after finishing runner up at the event in 2023 and 2019. The week before the Masters, Koepka finished tied for 45th with carding in a five over for the second and third round at the 2024 LIV Golf Miami. He said in a LIV Golf press relase ahead of the start of the Singapore event.

"I think the embarrassment of Augusta really kicked things into overdrive for me and really having to put my nose down and grind it out a little bit harder and having to look my team in the eye and apologize. I'm not looking to do that again."

Brooks Koepka's 2024 Season Stats

Smash GC Captain Brooks Koepka leads the individual leaderboard at 12 under while his team also sits at the top of the leaderboard at 23 under.

Koepka ranks 12th and 20th in the field with an average driving distance of 305.3 yards and driving accuracy of 56.75%. He is fourth in average 4.44 birdies made per round.

He has a greens in regulation percentage of 73.77% ranking, his seventh in the field.

Koepkka stands 16th on the overall individual leaderborad for the league with 35.23 points earned in the 2024 LIV Golf season.