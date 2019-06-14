Exclusive: PGA TOUR legend Peter Jacobsen on the U.S. Open and more

Peter Jacobsen / Photo courtesy of KEF Media and Lexus

Scheduled for June 13th through 16th, this year’s U.S. Open is at the beautiful yet challenging Pebble Beach Golf Links. Pebble Beach has hosted five U.S. Opens prior to this year. In 2000, Tiger Woods came to Pebble Beach and owned this fabled course.

As part of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Open, Woods set a new record by becoming the first player in U.S. Open history to shoot double digits under par. He was the only player in the field to shoot under par for the tournament. His 15-shot win remains the largest margin of victory ever in the U.S. Open.

Professional golfer, analyst and Lexus Golf Ambassador Peter Jacobsen spoke with me on behalf of Sportskeeda about the U.S. Open and more, providing insights that you likely can’t get anywhere else.

On how he views the Pebble Beach Golf Links course:

"Well, this is my favorite course in the world because it doesn't favor any style of golfer. It doesn't favor the long bombers, it doesn't favor the great short game players. The most important thing is to put the ball in the fairway to have a chance to put the ball on the green.

"As you know, the U.S. Open always like pars, even par usually wins a U.S. Open. I think that nothing's going to change in that respect here this week in Pebble Beach."

On who he sees winning this year's tournament:

"Well first of all the defending champion, two-time back-to-back champion Brooks Koepka has a chance to be the just second player to win three U.S. Opens in a row.

"Phil Mickelson, he's turning 49 this weekend, but I think he has a chance to win. He's finished second six times in the U.S. Open and he could complete the career Grand Slam.

"And lastly but certainly one of the biggest stories in golf, Tiger Woods. He won the Masters earlier this year. He's got a chance because he's won the U.S. Open here at Pebble Beach before.

"The other guys I think have a chance are Jason Day, who's a Lexus Brand Ambassador, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose. There are so many players. I could run down a list of probably 15 or 20 [players] that have a legitimate chance to win here this week."