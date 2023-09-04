Exploring all 24 members selected to represent their respective teams in the 2023 Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. This historic event marks the first time the Ryder Cup has landed on Italian soil, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling tournament.

Team Europe and Team USA are gearing up for what promises to be a fiercely contested battle on the fairways and greens. The United States enters this competition aiming to defend the coveted trophy they claimed with authority at Whistling Straits in 2021. Meanwhile, Team Europe carries the hopes of the home crowd, seeking to channel their iconic victory at Le Golf National in 2018 into success once again on their own turf.

Leading the charge for Team Europe is captain Luke Donald, who took the reins from Henrik Stenson after the Swede's decision to join LIV Golf. To support his mission, Donald has assembled a formidable team of vice-captains, including Francesco Molinari, Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal, Thomas Bjorn, and Nicolas Colsaerts. Team Europe's roster comprises three qualifiers from each of the European and World points lists, bolstered by six captain's picks.

On the opposing side, Team USA will be under the astute leadership of Captain Zach Johnson. Assisting him as vice-captains are Stewart Cink, Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, and Fred Couples. Similar to their European counterparts, Team USA boasts a lineup of six qualifiers and six captain's picks, ensuring that the team is laden with top-tier talent.

On that note, let's take a closer look at the 24 players who have earned the privilege of representing their respective teams in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

2023 Ryder Cup Roster

Team Europe:

Rory McIlroy (European Points List)

Jon Rahm (European Points List)

Robert MacIntyre (European Points List)

Viktor Hovland (World Points List)

Tyrrell Hatton (World Points List)

Matt Fitzpatrick (World Point List)

Tommy Fleetwood (Captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain's pick)

Justin Rose (Captain's pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain's pick)

Nicolai Højgaard (Captain's pick)

Ludwig Aberg (Captain's pick)

Team USA:

Scottie Scheffler (USA Points List)

Wyndham Clarke (USA Points List)

Brian Harman (USA Points List)

Patrick Cantlay (USA Points List)

Max Homa (USA Points List)

Xander Schauffele (USA Points List)

Sam Burns (Captain's pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain's pick)