Exploring the list of golfer Cameron Young’s sponsors

Cameron Young has been competing on the PGA Tour since 2022 and has notched several impressive finishes that highlight his flourishing career. Despite not having clinched a victory yet, Young has been successful in securing sponsorship deals with a variety of brands.

As of 2024, Young boasts an estimated net worth of $17 million, a significant portion of which can be attributed to endorsements from several leading global companies. His list of sponsors includes notable names such as Nike, Titleist, Gillette, iCapital, Optus, JBL and Major League Baseball.

The American professional golfer's partnership with Titleist equips him with a full bag of the brand's gear. Time and again, he is also seen experimenting with several new equipment from the brand during his competitions. Additionally, Young expanded his portfolio of partnerships by teaming up with the iCapital firm in January 2023, signing a four-year contract.

Furthermore, since obtaining his PGA Tour Canada status, Cameron Young has proudly sported the MLB logo on his tournament shirts, demonstrating his loyalty to the brand over the years. The golfer has been outspoken about this partnership, sharing the full story during an appearance on the "No Laying Up Podcast" in January 2023.

Young recounted how, upon turning professional, he was invited to dinner by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. It was during this meeting that he received the offer for brand endorsement, marking the beginning of his association with the MLB logo on his apparel.

Cameron Young said:

“When I first turned pro, they took us to dinner, and afterward, Rob leaned in and said, ‘Would you wear the MLB patch?’ And at the time I had just gotten [PGA Tour Canada] status or it was just before I got Canada status, so I was nothing — no status anywhere, essentially. And so I said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to,’ and they’ve been there ever since and they’ve been an awesome partner.”

A look into Cameron Young's notable history of finishing as the tournament's runner-up

Since turning professional in 2019, Cameron Young has achieved remarkable results on the tour. Despite his impressive performances, the 27-year-old golfer is still pursuing his first victory. To date, he has accumulated seven second-place finishes on the tour, setting a new record.

At the recent Valspar Championship, Cameron Young's rounds of 69-69-68-68 not only netted him $915,600 in prize money but also resulted in another second-place finish. This achievement marked his seventh runner-up position on the tour.

Young first came close to victory at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished in a tie for second place with Nick Watney, narrowly missing out on the top spot.

In 2022, Young secured the runner-up position four times, notably at The Genesis Invitational, the Wells Fargo Championship, The Open Championship and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Young's sixth second-place finish came at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where Sam Burns narrowly defeated him in the final.