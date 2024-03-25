Exploring the list of all golfers who have qualified for The Masters 2024 

The Masters - Final Round
The Masters Tournament is only two and a half weeks away and it is natural that the golf world is talking about nothing else. Even the field of the most followed event in professional golf is already practically defined.

So far, 85 players have earned their invitation to The Masters Tournament 2024, fulfilling one of the qualifying categories. There are very few chances left to win a spot in the field, in fact, there is a good chance that it will be closed as it currently stands.

The Masters 2024 field (as of March 25)

Listed below (in alphabetical order) are the 85 players who have already qualified for The Masters Tournament:

  1. Ludiv Åberg
  2. Keegan Bradley
  3. Sam Burns
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Wyndham Clark
  6. Eric Cole
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Fred Couples
  9. Cameron Davis
  10. Jason Day
  11. Santiago de la Fuente
  12. Bryson DeChambeau
  13. Nick Dunlap
  14. Austin Eckroat
  15. Harris English
  16. Tony Finau
  17. Matt Fitzpatrick
  18. Rickie Fowler
  19. Ryan Fox
  20. Sergio Garcia
  21. Lucas Glover
  22. Emiliano Grillo
  23. Adam Hadwin
  24. Stewart Hagestad
  25. Brian Harman
  26. Tyrrell Hatton
  27. Russell Henley
  28. Ryo Hisatsune
  29. Lee Hodges
  30. Nicolai Hojgaard
  31. Max Homa
  32. Viktor Hovland
  33. Sungjae Im
  34. Dustin Johnson
  35. Zach Johnson
  36. Si Woo Kim
  37. Tom Kim
  38. Chris Kirk
  39. Kurt Kitayama
  40. Jake Knapp
  41. Brooks Koepka
  42. Christo Lamprecht
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Luke List
  45. Shane Lowry
  46. Peter Malnati
  47. Hideki Matsuyama
  48. Denny McCarthy
  49. Rory McIlroy
  50. Adrian Meronk
  51. Phil Mickelson
  52. Taylor Moore
  53. Collin Morikawa
  54. Grayson Murray
  55. Joaquin Niemann
  56. Jose Maria Olazabal
  57. Thorbjorn Olesen
  58. Matthieu Pavon
  59. JT Poston
  60. Jon Rahm
  61. Patrick Reed
  62. Justin Rose
  63. Xander Schauffele
  64. Scottie Scheffler
  65. Adam Schenk
  66. Charl Schwartzel
  67. Adam Scott
  68. Neal Shipley
  69. Vijay Singh
  70. Cameron Smith
  71. Jordan Spieth
  72. Sepp Straka
  73. Jasper Stubbs
  74. Nick Taylor
  75. Sahith Theegala
  76. Justin Thomas
  77. Erik van Rooyen
  78. Camilo Villegas
  79. Bubba Watson
  80. Mike Weir
  81. Danny Willett
  82. Gary Woodland
  83. Tiger Woods
  84. Cameron Young
  85. Will Zalatoris

The Masters 2024 field: important details

There are only two tournaments left whose winners could receive an invitation to The Masters, if they are not already qualified - the Houston Open and the Texas Open. The player who makes it into the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) during the next two weeks will also win a spot.

However, the latter is unlikely to happen. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (ranked 55th) is the player with the best chance, but to break into the Top 50 he needs more than 4,000 points, an astronomical figure with only two weeks to go.

In the field, there are several names that stand out above the rest. These are Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Rahm and Scheffler are the two most recent champions of the tournament and have been the two best players in the world for the last two seasons.

The Northern Irishman has not won a Major for 10 years, but remains one of the biggest stars in world golf. At the beginning of this season, he declared his goal of winning a Major during 2024, and The Masters is the one he is missing to complete the career Grand Slam.

Although he has not won at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy has had outstanding performances there. He has finished in the Top 10 seven times in 14 appearances. His best result was his second place in 2022.

Other players to keep an eye on in The Masters field are Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson and Viktor Hovland.

The first five have had an outstanding start to the season. In Viktor Hovland's case, this has not been so. However, the Norwegian was one of the best players in the world in 2023 and will be looking to sort out the problems with his game before teeing off at Augusta National.

