The Masters Tournament is only two and a half weeks away and it is natural that the golf world is talking about nothing else. Even the field of the most followed event in professional golf is already practically defined.

So far, 85 players have earned their invitation to The Masters Tournament 2024, fulfilling one of the qualifying categories. There are very few chances left to win a spot in the field, in fact, there is a good chance that it will be closed as it currently stands.

The Masters 2024 field (as of March 25)

Listed below (in alphabetical order) are the 85 players who have already qualified for The Masters Tournament:

Ludiv Åberg Keegan Bradley Sam Burns Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Fred Couples Cameron Davis Jason Day Santiago de la Fuente Bryson DeChambeau Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Sergio Garcia Lucas Glover Emiliano Grillo Adam Hadwin Stewart Hagestad Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Nicolai Hojgaard Max Homa Viktor Hovland Sungjae Im Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kurt Kitayama Jake Knapp Brooks Koepka Christo Lamprecht Min Woo Lee Luke List Shane Lowry Peter Malnati Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Rory McIlroy Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Grayson Murray Joaquin Niemann Jose Maria Olazabal Thorbjorn Olesen Matthieu Pavon JT Poston Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Neal Shipley Vijay Singh Cameron Smith Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Jasper Stubbs Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Bubba Watson Mike Weir Danny Willett Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

The Masters 2024 field: important details

There are only two tournaments left whose winners could receive an invitation to The Masters, if they are not already qualified - the Houston Open and the Texas Open. The player who makes it into the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) during the next two weeks will also win a spot.

However, the latter is unlikely to happen. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (ranked 55th) is the player with the best chance, but to break into the Top 50 he needs more than 4,000 points, an astronomical figure with only two weeks to go.

In the field, there are several names that stand out above the rest. These are Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Rahm and Scheffler are the two most recent champions of the tournament and have been the two best players in the world for the last two seasons.

The Northern Irishman has not won a Major for 10 years, but remains one of the biggest stars in world golf. At the beginning of this season, he declared his goal of winning a Major during 2024, and The Masters is the one he is missing to complete the career Grand Slam.

Although he has not won at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy has had outstanding performances there. He has finished in the Top 10 seven times in 14 appearances. His best result was his second place in 2022.

Other players to keep an eye on in The Masters field are Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson and Viktor Hovland.

The first five have had an outstanding start to the season. In Viktor Hovland's case, this has not been so. However, the Norwegian was one of the best players in the world in 2023 and will be looking to sort out the problems with his game before teeing off at Augusta National.