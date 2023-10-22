Exploring the LIV Golf players to surpass $10,000,000 in individual prize money ft. Talor Gooch and Dustin Johnson 

LIV Golf 2023 season is close to its conclusion with the Team Championship in Miami already in its last day of play. However, the individual championship has already concluded with the Jeddah Invitational.

The cash-rich golf league offers lucrative prize money to its golfers. With a $20 million budget for all the regular season events, the winner takes $4 million as the prize money paycheck. It is even more than the amount a Major champion receives.

In two seasons of the LIV Golf so far, just one player has crossed the $20 million mark in individual prize money. Four players crossed the $19 million mark and seven have crossed the $10 million mark.

Who are the top five individual leading earners on the LIV Golf so far?

Here's a closer look at the top five earners of the Saudi-backed league so far:

#5 Bryson DeChambeau

The 30-year-old American golfer has played 19 regular season events on the LIV Golf so far. He has accumulated a sum of $15,284,250 as individual prize money. He has won two events that have fetched him $8 million and has finished six more times inside the top 10.

Bryson DeChambeau also recorded the record single-round score of 58 at the LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023.

#4 Brooks Koepka

The first LIV Golfer to win a Major championship, Brooks Keopka has garnered $19,146,933 as individual prize money. He has won three tournaments on the League so far that fetched $12 million alone to the American golfer. He has seven top-10 finishes in the league as well.

His first victory came in 2022 at the Jeddah Invitational, second at the Orlando Invitational in 2023, and in the same year, his third victory came at Jeddah. He has also earned a $4 million bonus for finishing third in the season-long individual standings in 2023.

#3 Cameron Smith

The three-time title winner in the LIV Golf League is one of the most exciting talents signed. He has earned a total amount of $19,271,417 as individual prize money. Out of this, he received $12 million from his three victories at the Chicago Invitational in 2022, the London Invitational and the Bedminster Invitational in 2023.

Cameron Smith has also finished second in the 2023 season-long individual rankings and earned $10 million as a bonus as well.

#2 Dustin Johnson

The two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson was one of the top signings for the LIV Golf League in its inception. The move to the Breakaway series has benefitted him a lot and earned him a total of $19,314,945 through 20 regular-season matches.

He has finished 11 times inside the top 10 and has won two events so far. In fact, he was the individual champion of the 2022 season and earned the $18 million bonus.

#1 Talor Gooch

If somebody benefitted the most by making a move to the LIV Golf League, it is none other than the 2023 individual championship winner Talor Gooch. This alone fetched him a bonus prize money of $18 million. Overall, his earnings in the league are $20,632,012, excluding the bonus prize money.

However, playing across 20 events so far, Gooch has won three tournaments and earned $12 million out of it. He has also finished 10 times inside the top 10 in the league.