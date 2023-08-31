Exploring the notable stat leaders of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season has wrapped up and will now proceed to fall events.

While it was Viktor Hovland who got his hands on the mega prize at the East Lake in the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler managed to continue his reign as the World No. 1 gofler in the OWGR.

While Jon Rahm has the most wins this season, meanwhile, Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland were the only two golfers to register wins in two consecutive weeks.

What are the notable stats of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season?

There are a number of staggering numbers to look at after the end of the final FedEx Cup playoff event at East Lake.

So, without further ado, let's move to the jaw-dropping notable stats of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Most Wins

The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm registered four victories to his name, the most wins this season. He was followed by Viktor Hovland who won three events (excluding an unofficial PGA Tour event, the Hero World Challenge).

Seven more golfers have two wins this season, including Lucas Glover and Scottie Scheffler.

Most top 10 finishes

Scottie Scheffler finished seventeen times in the top 10 in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He also won two events, the PLAYERS Championship and the WM Phoenix Open. He was followed by:

Rory McIlroy - 13

Max Homa - 12

Xander Schauffele - 11

Patrick Cantlay - 10

Jon Rahm - 10

Top on-course earners

Thanks to his 17 top 10 finishes this season, Scottie Scheffler garnered the most on-course earnings of $21,014,342. Following are the other golfers who earned fortune this season:

Jon Rahm - $16,522,608

Viktor Hovland - $14,112,234

Rory McIlroy - $13,921,008

Wyndham Clark - $10,757,489

Max Homa - $10,506,366

Top Non-member earner

Brooks Koepka had a spectacular run at the major tournaments this season. Despite being a LIV Golfer, he earned $5,057,192 in on-course earnings. He also won the 2023 PGA Championship.

Greens in regulation

Scottie Scheffler had the best average of hitting the green with 74.47 percent. He shot 1,126 greens out of 1,512 holes he played this season. He was followed by:

Kevin Yu - 72.96

Doug Ghim - 70.56

Jon Rahm - 70.48

Collin Morikawa - 70.47

Trevor Cone - 70.34

Best driving accuracy

Russell Henley had a staggering season as far as his driving accuracy is concerned. He had an average of 71.74 as he hit 802 out of the 1118 possible fairways in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

The following players are ranked below him:

Collin Morikawa - 69.55

Ryan Moore - 69.33

Aaron Rai - 69.11

Ryan Armour - 68.95

Brendon Todd - 67.85

Best driving distance average

Rory McIlroy had the best driving distance average for the third time in his career. He had an average of 326.3 of the 128 drives he made. He followed by below mentioned players:

Brandon Matthews - 321.2

Mithun Perera - 322.6

Cameron Young - 316.9

Cameron Champ - 316.1

Matthias Schmid - 315.8

Best putting average

Taylor Montgomery has the best-putting average of 1.659 this season. He hit the green 914 times and made the putt on 1516 occasions.

Following are the next few players with the best putting average:

Sam Ryder - 1.700

Eric Cole - 1.701

Max Homa - 1.701

Sahith Theegala - 1.710

Best scoring average

The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had the best scoring average of 68.629 in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. T

he players who followed him in this list are:

Rory McIlroy - 68.777

Jon Rahm - 69.037

Xander Schauffele - 69.083

Viktor Hovland - 69.123

Patrick Cantlay - 69.19

Players with the most eagles

Kevin Tway sunk 18 eagles, which is the most this season. He was followed by:

Taylor Montgomery - 16

Lee Hodges - 15

Jon Rahm - 15

Ryan Brehm - 14

Hayden Buckley - 14

Wyndham Clark - 14

Vincent Norrman - 14

Brandon Wu - 14

Players with the most birdies

Eric Cole sunk 438 birdies, the most in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He was followed by below mentioned players:

Stephan Jaeger - 434

Wyndham Clark - 419

Ben An - 418

Sungjae Im - 413

Emiliano Grillo - 407

Meanwhile, it was quite evident that despite Jon Rahm winning the most titles and Viktor Hovland winning the mega event at the Tour Championship, it was Scottie Scheffler who topped most of the lists. I

n fact, he also has nine top 3 finishes, which is the most in the 2022-23 PGA Tour Season.