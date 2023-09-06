Exploring PGA Tour champions' unique wardrobe traditions

Professional golf is renowned for its timeless traditions and unique customs. Among these are the wardrobe traditions that have become iconic on the PGA Tour. PGA Tour champions have been donning distinctive garments that have become symbols of prestige and accomplishment.

These wardrobe traditions not only add a touch of elegance to the sport but also carry rich stories and history behind them. Let's delve into the unique wardrobe traditions of PGA Tour champions.

Wardrobe Traditions of PGA Tour Champions

The Red Alpaca Cardigan Sweater - Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational pays homage to the legendary Arnold Palmer, one of the most beloved figures in golf history. To honor "The King," the tournament introduced the red alpaca cardigan sweater. This elegant piece of attire is a nod to Palmer's iconic red cardigan, a garment he wore frequently, even during his ceremonial first tee-off to open the Masters in 2013.

The red cardigan was more than just clothing; it was Palmer's power garment. The tradition of awarding the Red Alpaca Cardigan Sweater began in 2017, following Palmer's passing.

The Green Jacket - Masters Tournament

Jon Rahm of Spain poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament (Image via Getty)

Winning the Masters Tournament is a significant achievement in professional golf. The green jacket is awarded to the champion as a symbol of their victory. The tradition of the green jacket dates back to 1949 when Sam Snead became the first champion to receive it.

While the green jacket is presented to the champion during the awards ceremony, they do not get to keep it initially. Instead, they receive a tailored jacket with their name and year of victory. The actual green jacket remains at Augusta National and is kept in a designated locker until the following year's tournament.

The reigning champion of the Masters Tournament is allowed to wear the green jacket during the current year's tournament, and it is a tradition for them to do so. After that, they return it to Augusta National to be worn only on special occasions and during the Champions Dinner.

The Scottish Royal Tartan Plaid Jacket - Charles Schwab Challenge

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina poses with the trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty)

The Charles Schwab Challenge pays tribute to the rich heritage of golf by presenting its champions with a Scottish royal tartan plaid jacket. This tradition started in 1952 and serves as a reminder of the sport's deep roots in Scotland, where golf was born. The tartan wool material for the jacket is sourced from the United Kingdom, further emphasizing the connection to the game's origins.

Heritage Plaid - RBC Heritage

Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with the trophy in the Heritage Plaid tartan jacket (Image via Getty)

The RBC Heritage tournament celebrates its history by awarding the winner a Heritage Plaid jacket. This distinctive tartan plaid jacket has a story of its own. Initially known as the Hilton Champion jacket, it later became the Heritage Classic jacket in 2000. The tartan plaid design has a unique charm, and the jackets are crafted by Palmettoes, a clothing and accessories shop in Sea Pines, adding a touch of tradition to the event.

Thunderbirds Blue Blazer - Waste Management Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates with the trophy during the trophy ceremony after the final round of the WM Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

The Thunderbirds Blue Blazer is a distinctive jacket worn by members of the Thunderbirds, a charitable organization actively involved in organizing the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This blue blazer serves as a symbol of the Thunderbirds' commitment to the Phoenix Open and their charitable efforts in the Phoenix area.