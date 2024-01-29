Exploring the PGA Tour golfers teeing off for the first time at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour's so-called "West Coast Swing" continues next week with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It will also be the season's second Signature Event.

This prestigious status has attracted many top golfers to play at this tournament for the first time. Among them are 11 players who will be making their first appearance at the iconic Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill courses.

Who are the players making their debuts at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Let's see.

PGA Tour golfers teeing off for the first time at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The list of 11 players making their debut at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am includes no less than the top ranked golfer in the world and several major champions.

1- Scottie Scheffler

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) number one comes to Pebble Beach after a solid start to the season. Scottie Scheffler finished T5 at The Sentry and T17 at The American Express. His last 2023 opener was a victory at the Hero World Challenge.

2- Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa had a good start to the season with a T5 at The Sentry but did not fare as well at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he was cut after scoring just 2-under 142. Morikawa currently sits 12th at the OWGR.

3- Tom Kim

Tom Kim arrives at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in style after closing 2023 with his third PGA Tour victory (Shriners Children's Open). He has not fared as well at the start of 2024, T45 at The Sentry and cut at The American Express. He is currently ranked 15th in the world.

4- Tyrrell Hatton

Being involved in rumors about his supposed departure to LIV Golf does not seem to have affected Tyrrell Hatton's game. The Englishman will make his debut at Pebble Beach after finishing T14 at The Sentry and T13 at The Sony Open. He is ranked 16th in the world.

5- Cameron Young

The world number 21 has only played one event during 2024 (The Sentry). There, he finished T33 with a score of 18-under 274.

6- Ludvig Aberg

During the previous edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ludvig Aberg was perhaps thinking about his mid-term exams. Now, he will debut there as 29th in the OWGR and already has his first PGA Tour victory under his belt.

7- Emiliano Grillo

The Argentinean has worked quite hard at the beginning of the season, playing three tournaments. He finished T43 at The Sentry, T7 at the Sony Open, and T20 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He is currently ranked 35th in the world.

8- Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard started his season on the PGA Tour this week, and his start could not have been better. The world number 51 finished second at the Farmers Insurance Open.

9- Hideki Matsuyama

Another one who has worked exceptionally hard has been the champion of The Masters in 2021. Hideki Matsuyama finished 58th at The Sentry, T30 at the Sony Open, and T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

10- Nick Dunlap

The young University of Alabama sophomore just made history by winning The American Express as an amateur. Nick Dunlap will be making his professional debut in a Signature Event, no less. He is ranked 68th in the world.

11- Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery will arrive at Pebble Beach with three starts this season. His results were T13 at The Sentry, 61st at The American Express, and T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He is ranked 91st in the world.