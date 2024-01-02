Exploring Phil Mickelson's diet: A peek into the golfer's eating habits

For most of his career, Phil Mickelson didn't work too hard on his diet. That is, he ate what he felt like eating, without spending much time thinking about whether or not it would affect his extraordinary golfing abilities.

However, age made him realize that to maintain his performance at a stellar level, he needed to think much more about his health. It was then that Phil Mickelson began to follow various dietary regimes, with excellent results.

Phil Mickelson's diet reportedly includes periods of 36 consecutive hours of fasting in which he only ingests a special drink that includes coffee among other ingredients. The rest of the time, the six-time Major champion allegedly eats large quantities of vegetables, unprocessed whole foods, and nuts.

Phil Mickelson has previously gone through several diets that did not have the desired effect. He reportedly followed a vegan diet and a paleo diet but could not get used to either.

However, his current regimen helped him win the 2021 PGA Championship, making him the oldest Major champion in history (50 years, 11 months, and 7 days). He also finished second in The Masters in 2023, after losing about 25 pounds.

Mickelson spoke about his diet in an interview with Golf.com in 2021:

“I’ve got to eat a lot less and I’ve got to eat better. I just can’t eat as much and I have to let my body kind of recover. But it’s also been a blessing for me because I feel better and I don’t have inflammation and I wake up feeling good. It’s been a sacrifice worth making.”

Phil Mickelson and coffee

Coffee also plays an essential role in Mickelson's diet. Mickelson reportedly had an allergic reaction to a herbal drug he was taking to boost his immune system (Echinacea). When he gave it up, he replaced it with coffee.

Mickelson described the switch to coffee via Golfweek:

"It turns out coffee does for my immune system what Echinacea does for others. I drink it all day long now. It's built up my immune system."

Coffee made such an impact on Mickelson that he researched it until he created his own blend. He also launched Coffee for Wellness in partnership with renowned golf coach Dave Phillips.