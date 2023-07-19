Exploring Rory McIlroy's major victories and recent major triumph

Rory McIlroy is a controversial, yet successful, personality in the world of golf. Especially in recent times, his opinions have been the subject of discussion among amateur players and specialists, especially in relation to LIV Golf and the PIF/PGA Tour agreement.

What is undeniable, however, is that McIlroy has had an illustrious sporting career, which, if he maintains a normal progression, should last a long time.

His 16-year career as a professional includes 9 international and 24 PGA Tour victories, four of them majors, won within just four seasons (2011-14). In addition, there are countless excellent performances and impressive feats that he has produced in professional golf.

Rory McIlroy, 2011 U.S. Open (Image via Getty).

His first victory in a major tournament came at the US Open Championship in 2011. A very young Rory McIlroy defeated, by no less than 8 strokes, Australian Jason Day, by scoring 16 under 268.

It was a tournament that McIlroy dominated from start to finish, as he always ended a round in first place. He played his four rounds under par, and even on the first and second day, carded the best score among all participants.

There is a curious fact about McIlroy's victorious participation in the 2011 US Open - He was the third player in history to play all four rounds under 70. Previously, Lee Trevino (1968) and Lee Janzen (1993) did it.

McIlroy's second major tournament win came just over a year later, at the 2012 PGA Championship. It was a very tough tournament, which even had to be temporarily suspended during the third round.

McIlroy was among the leaders on the first day, playing for -5, but was badly affected by the wind on the second day, when he could not go over +3. It is fair to say that it was a difficult Friday for all players: only Vijay Singh was able to score under 70.

The Northern Irishman was able to recover from this setback and climbed to the top of the leaderboard after the third round (-5), despite the always uncomfortable suspension. He achieved the best score of the entire fourth round (-6, tied with Justin Rose) to close at full speed and take the trophy.

With the 8-stroke lead over David Lynn, McIlroy set a record for the event.

Rory McIlroy, 2012 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

Almost exactly two years later, McIlroy would triumph again in a major: The Open Championship in 2014. Once again, the Northern Irishman led the entire time in this tournament.

He played under par in each of his four rounds, with a worst day of -1 (Sunday), while he ended Thursday and Friday with -6 which proved to be unreachable.

Rory McIlroy's last major win

Rory McIlroy's last major victory (so far) came at the 2014 PGA Championship, almost exactly nine years ago.

Rory McIlroy, 2014 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

It was a triumph of great merit for the Northern Irishman, as just three weeks earlier, he had won another major (The Open). It was also his second PGA Championship win in the space of two years.

It was one more high-level performance for McIlroy in that period, and he was only off the top on the first day. It was a close contest he had with Phil Mickelson, which would ultimately be decided by one stroke (-16 to -15).