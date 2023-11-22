The reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm is reportedly in advanced talks with LIV Golf to make a whopping $600,000,000 switch. However, as per several reports, the Spaniard is holding himself to join the Saudi-backed league because of its format.

There have been speculations of the 29-year-old golfer joining the breakaway series since its inception. But there's been no confirmation from him back then or now.

It is noteworthy that Jon Rahm is not the only top PGA Tour star to be reportedly offered such a lucrative deal from LIV Golf. There were a lot of other golfers who were offered huge sums of money and some of them even joined.

Below are reportedly the top five most expensive deals by the Saudi-backed league:

5) Brooks Koepka - $100 million

The five-time Major champion spoke with Jake Paul on the latter's BS podcast in which he confirmed that he had signed a deal of around $100 million with the LIV Golf league.

Some reports suggested that Brooks Koepka's deal with the Saudi-backed series would run through 2025.

4) Bryson DeChambeau - $125 million

Although the former US Open Champion initially denied all claims of joining the newly launched league publically, he signed a reported bonus deal worth $125 million.

However, Bryson DeChambeau's switch did help him revive his deteriorating career. He has won two individual titles so far and registered a record lowest round score at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

3) Cameron Smith - $143 million

The Australian golfer was one of the most surprising signings by the league back in 2022. He reasoned joining the league because of its scheduling.

According to some reports, the 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith signed a 9-figure deal worth $143 million with LIV Golf.

2) Dustin Johnson - $150 million

The 39-year-old American had a well-settled career on the PGA Tour. He had won 24 titles in his career including two Major tournaments.

Initially, he denied all claims of him joining the Saudi-backed league. However, on May 31, Johnson was announced to feature in the inaugural event of the league at Centurion Club.

As per reports, Dustin Johnson joined LIV Golf for a guaranteed $150 million deal.

1) Phil Mickelson - $200 million

The six-time Major champion is one of the most respected players in the game of golf. Once an on-course rival of legendary Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson was reportedly offered $200 million to leave the PGA Tour.

After joining the LIV Golf league, he became one of the most vocal players for them. He also attracted controversies because of his switch.

Where would Jon Rahm stand on the most expensive player list if he made a switch to LIV Golf?

The Spaniard had a terrific 2022-24 season on the PGA Tour. He made 20 starts and missed the cut only in one of them. He won four tournaments, including the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

The reports of Jon Rahm joining the LIV Golf league has caused a lot of stir in the golfing fraternity. If he eventually decides to make a reported $600,000,000 switch, he would become the costliest signing of the Breakaway series so far.

Recently, Flushing It, a popular golf update page on X (formerly Twitter), noted that the financial reward offered to Jon Rahm was not an issue. However, he had constantly been pushing the Saudi-backed league to modify its format if they wanted him to make a switch.

Back in 2022, Jon Rahm had even rejected a speculated $300,000,000 offer due to the format of the LIV Golf League.

If the 29-year-old decides to join the breakaway series, he is speculated to join fellow compatriot Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC which includes another Spanish player, Eugenio Chacarra.