"Extremely proud": Jon Rahm makes his feelings clear on his LIV Golf team's demolishing performance in Riyadh

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team leads LIV Golf's opening event of the 2025 season. The team carded in an opening round of an incredible 24 under par and followed it up with an 18 under par score.

Rahm's team has a 36-hole score of 42 under par and leads by a whopping 11 strokes from Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC. Following the conclusion of the second round of the Riyadh event, Rahm praised his team for their stellar performances.

Speaking alongside his teammate Tyrrell Hatton, Rahm said (via LIV Golf):

"Extremely proud. I don't know what else to add to that. Obviously yesterday was a fantastic start, and it didn't take very long today, either, for the whole team to get going...As far as what I was doing, just motivating when I see them making birdies behind me and knowing that I can possibly join. Yeah, it's incredible...No surprise that Tyrrell is playing good. I don't think that's a shock to anyone at this point. Also very happy to have Tom on the team to be playing fantastic, as well."

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's post-round interview at the Riyadh Golf Club (via X @_54Golf):

Legion XIII comprising Rahm, Hatton, Tom McKibbin, and Caleb Surratt wowed the golf world with their performance in the opening round. The entire team carded in a combined 23 birdies and one eagle. The most impressive stat for the LIV Golf team was that they only recorded one bogey in the round Rahm encountered on the par 3 seventh hole.

The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh saw Rahm's Legion XIII post 22 birdies and four bogeys. Tyrrell Hatton carded in the team's best score with a stellar five under par 67 score. His captain Rahm and fellow teammate Surratt matched his score while McKibbin carded in a 3 under par 69 score.

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team's scorecards explored

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team's scorecards for the second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh (LIV Golf):

Tyrrell Hatton

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 6

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Jon Rahm

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 6

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Caleb Surratt

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Tom McKibbin

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

