Fans react as PGA Tour revisits Scottie Scheffler's verdict on his 2024 Masters Triumph

Fans are reacting to a video reposted on Instagram by the PGA Tour on Wednesday, in which defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler discussed his victory last April. The video was initially posted by the PGA Tour YouTube channel on 23rd December 2024 as part of an in-depth look at Scheffler's season. The American won his second green jacket last year after winning his first in 2022.

Scheffler dominated the professional golf landscape in 2024, winning seven times on the PGA Tour, capturing the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and winning nine times overall. However, he's still in search of his first PGA Tour win since the Tour Championship last September.

Scottie Scheffler has been first in the Official World Golf Ranking for more than 130 weeks. In the video posted on Wednesday, the golf star discussed his mindset during the 2024 Masters in an interview from earlier this year. Fans reacted to what he said in the interview.

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 Masters victory in his own words," the caption on the PGA Tour's Instagram post reads.

Scheffler says,

"I tried not to let my emotions get the best of me this time. I kept my head down. I don't think I even took my hat off and waved to the crowd walking up 18."

Many fans praised Scheffer and expressed their support for him in this year's Masters.

"Let's go Scottie!!! (2 fire emojis)," one user replied.

"He's gonna win Masters I just feel it," another user replied.

Another user praised Scheffler for explaining that changing his grip after his first round made him much more confident in his swing.

"I LOVE someone vocalizing how much small changes in the grip fundamentally change your swing. I've always felt that your grip, not just relative strength but exactly where in the hands you hold it impacts your takeaway and backswing position more than anything else," one user said.

Other users were critical of his remarks, even saying he was undeserving of winning last year's Masters.

"Such a bs win," one user said .

"Rage bait," another user commented.

One user even suggested that the post was a little too supportive of Scottie Scheffler.

"Holy glaze (broken heart emoji)"

The post already has over 29,000 likes on Instagram since it was posted eleven hours ago.

Scottie Scheffler aims to capture first win of 2025 at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler and his family at The 2025 Masters Par Three Contest (via Getty)

After a dominating 2024 season, Scottie Scheffler has started 2025 well. However, his performances have not translated to wins. The world's top-ranked golfer has come close to winning on multiple occasions but has yet to succeed.

The start of his season was delayed after he cut his hand making Christmas dinner. He didn't play his first event until the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the end of January. He finished tied for ninth in the event.

At his most recent event, Scheffler finished tied for second at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He lost by one shot to Min Woo Lee after shooting a seven-under-par 63 in the final round.

His other strongest start came at The Genesis Invitational in February, in which he finished tied for third place, three shots behind winner Ludvig Aberg.

Scheffler aims to leave Augusta National on Sunday evening after donning his third green jacket in four years.

