Fans react as Tiger Woods meets Michael Block at TW Invitational: “Before we know it, Blockie will be singing national anthem at the damn Super Bowl”

Michael Block is at the Tiger Woods Invitational at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Peeble Beach, California, and it was another memorable moment for him. On Monday, the Southern California club pro, who shot to fame with a remarkable performance in the 2023 PGA Championship, met the legend in person.

Block posted a picture on his Instagram account of himself with Tiger Woods and Max Homa. The post was quickly replicated on various social networks, with countless reactions from fans.

Let's see what some Twitter users had to say about the moment Michael Block met Tiger Woods:

"Before we know it, Blockie will be singing the national anthem at the damn Super Bowl"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Exploring the Tiger Woods Invitational and More

The Tiger Woods Invitational is a private golf tournament held annually in Peeble Beach, California. It is hosted by Woods himself and is part of the TGR Foundation's fundraising efforts.

The event features top players from the PGA Tour and other circuits, as well as other invited celebrities. The 2023 edition will be held October 9-11.

Michael Block received an invitation to play in the Tiger Woods Invitational, which gave him the opportunity to meet Woods himself. There is no doubt that Block is a player who has gained a lot of media relevance during the current season.

It should be remembered that Michael Block is a professional at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. Although he has had some stints on the PGA Tour, his professional career has mostly been on the regional circuit in Southern California.

There, Block has won five tournaments between 2001 and 2022 (2001 California State Open, 2014 PGA Professional National Championship and the 2017, 2018 and 2022 Southern California PGA Championship). He has also been named the Southern California PGA Player of the Year nine times between 2012 and 2022.

By far the best finish in the sport for Michael Block is a T15 at the 2022 PGA Championship. Block qualified for the second major of the season as part of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team following a T2 finish at the PGA Professional Championship.

Naturally, Block arrived at Oak Hill with low expectations, but the weekend had other plans for him. With three consecutive rounds of par (70) and a fourth round of 71, Block finished ahead of the likes of Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa.

It was a dream four days for Block, who had the opportunity to play a round with Rory McIlroy and earn an ace. He also earned an exemption to the 2024 PGA Championship, as well as invitations to other tournaments.

In terms of earnings, the 2023 PGA Championship was also by far the best result of Michael Block's career. The Californian took home more than $280,000.