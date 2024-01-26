Farmers Insurance Open projected cut: All you need to know

The first 54 holes of the Farmers Insurance Open will be historic. After all, it will determine which players will make the two decisive rounds. Though it is unusual to talk about the cut on a Thursday on the PGA Tour, this is the only event on the calendar that has such a feature.

With only 32 players left to finish the second round, the projected cut line for the Farmers Insurance Open sits at -3. At the time of this writing, 74 players would be missing the cut (plus Kevin Streelman who withdrew).

Expand Tweet

There are several big names among the players who are missing the Farmers Insurance Open cut. The cases of Collin Morikawa and Jason Day, who were among the main candidates for the title, according to pre-tournament forecasts, stand out.

Other relevant players who will miss the cut will be Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka, Eric Cole and Robert MacIntyre. Michael Block, a player widely followed by fans, also missed the cut.

Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, other favorites of experts and fans, remain at the top of the leaderboard

Farmers Insurance Open: Second-round highlights

Stephan Jaeger is the surprise leader of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (with the second round remaining). Jaeger scored 64 on Thursday to complete a 12-under 132 and climb 18 spots on the leaderboard.

Jaeger is one stroke ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard. Thomas Detry and Matthieu Pavon are third with a score of -10.

The top-ranked golfer in the field, Xander Schauffele, finished his first 54 holes with a score of 7 under which places him in T10. Another pundit and fan favorite, Patrick Cantlay, lost the second place he carried over from the first round by shooting a 73 on Thursday.

The defending champion, Max Homa, has not had a very fortunate first two rounds at Torrey Pines, as he has only been able to score 70 in each of them. This keeps him at T50, although it places him above the projected cut line.

During the second round, Hideki Matsuyama managed an ace. The play occurred on the 8th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines (165 yards, par 3). This was Matsuyama's first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.