“Fed up with this idiocy” - Francesco Molinari blasts Twitter user for alleging the golfer has ‘family problems’

Ahead of this week’s Hero Cup action, Continental Europe captain Francesco Molinari got into a one-two with a user on social media. While the international team’s captaincy is a big role, it comes at an odd time for the Italian golfer. Molinari is currently under pressure to perform as his most recent win came in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Italian golfer’s lack of form has been a talking point among fans for some time now. Molinari, who sat comfortably inside the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings in 2019, is currently 164th.

It is no secret that the 2018 Open winner is struggling on the field. A Twitter user on Sunday raised this and claimed that the golfer’s bad form was due to his ‘family problems.’ This seems to tick off Molinari, who stated that he was ‘fed up with the idiocy.’

Molinari hit back at the user for claiming that his family problems may have affected his form. Responding to the claims, the Italian golfer attributed his decline in the form to poor decisions in tournaments.

He tweeted (in Italian):

“Could you please tell me what my family problems are, so maybe if I know about them I can solve them."

Francesco Molinari @F_Molinari Di grazia mi potesse dire quali sarebbero i miei problemi familiari, così magari se ne sono a conoscenza li risolvo 🙄 Di grazia mi potesse dire quali sarebbero i miei problemi familiari, così magari se ne sono a conoscenza li risolvo 🙄 https://t.co/IN6YwEiNz0

He continued in a separate tweet:

“I'm honestly fed up with this idiocy, more or less openly expressed. Golf is a sport, I've had a decline in recent years because I've made wrong decisions on the course. No one is infallible, least of all me who has always made mistakes, even in the best of times.”

He ended the thread by hinting at his plans to make a strong comeback soon. Francesco wrote:

“One thing that has never been lacking is commitment and dedication. And I assure you that it is not missing now. Best wishes for a 2023 full of satisfactions to everyone.”

It is pertinent to note that Francesco Molinari reached a career-high of World No.6 in 2019. The golfer finished tied for 16th at the 2019 US Open and also achieved top-10 finishes in five other Majors. The golfer also won the Ryder Cup thrice with Team Europe, making him a hot property at the time.

However, his decline began in 2020 and he is yet to taste a win since. The golfer has been direct about his poor form and has opened up about turning it around. The Italian will look to garner a favorable result at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club this week.

Francesco leading the side taking on Great Britain and Ireland, captained by Tommy Fleetwood, will also have added pressure on him to perform well.

Fleetwood and Molinari to face each other

It is pertinent to note that Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari were among the most popular pairings in 2018. The golfers teed up at the 2018 Ryder Cup and forged a formidable team for Europe at the Le Golf National in Paris. The golfer-duo even earned the nickname ‘Moliwood’ with their game.

The duo will now lead their respective teams against one another. Both Fleetwood and Molinari will take their 10-a-side into the contest for the $125,000 prize money.

