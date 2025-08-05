FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will kick off this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. The first of the three playoff events will be played from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 is set to feature sixty-nine players in the field, as World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will skip this week's action. He has decided to tee off at the BMW Championship next week.
Nevertheless, the FedEx St. Jude Championship field will be full of star power. Superstars of golf, like Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will look to earn crucial FedEx Cup points.
According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the hot favorite this week and is +280 to lift the title in Memphis. No other player is even close, with Xander Schauffele being a distant second favorite at +1600 odds.
Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ludvig Aberg are among the other top five favorites. Reigning champion Matsuyama is not in the top 15 favorites and is +4500 to defend his title.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship will have a purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. The top 50 in the standings after the event will advance to the BMW Championship 2025.
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler: +280
- Xander Schauffele: +1600
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Ludvig Aberg: +2800
- Collin Morikawa: +3000
- Viktor Hovland: +3000
- Russell Henley: +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +3300
- Patrick Cantlay: +3300
- Sam Burns: +3500
- Cameron Young: +3500
- Ben Griffin: +4000
- Sepp Straka: +4000
- Corey Conners: +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4500
- Harris English: +4500
- Keegan Bradley: +4500
- Chris Gotterup: +5000
- Jordan Spieth: +5000
- Harry Hall: +5000
- J.J. Spaun: +5000
- Daniel Berger: +5000
- Robert MacIntyre: +5000
- Maverick McNealy: +5000
- Wyndham Clark: +5500
- Shane Lowry: +5500
- Jake Knapp: +5500
- Aaron Rai: +6000
- Jason Day: +6500
- Kurt Kitayama: +7000
- Akshay Bhatia: +7500
- Denny McCarthy: +7500
- Max Greyserman: +7500
- Taylor Pendrith: +7500
- Justin Rose: +9000
- Nick Taylor: +9000
- Rickie Fowler: +9000
- J.T. Poston: +9000
- Lucas Glover: +9000
- Brian Harman: +9000
- Min Woo Lee: +10000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Sam Stevens: +10000
- Chris Kirk: +10000
- Sungjae Im: +10000
- Kevin Yu: +11000
- Michael Kim: +12000
- Ryan Fox: +12000
- Andrew Novak: +15000
- Tony Finau: +15000