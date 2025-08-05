FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will kick off this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. The first of the three playoff events will be played from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 is set to feature sixty-nine players in the field, as World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will skip this week's action. He has decided to tee off at the BMW Championship next week.

Nevertheless, the FedEx St. Jude Championship field will be full of star power. Superstars of golf, like Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will look to earn crucial FedEx Cup points.

According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the hot favorite this week and is +280 to lift the title in Memphis. No other player is even close, with Xander Schauffele being a distant second favorite at +1600 odds.

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ludvig Aberg are among the other top five favorites. Reigning champion Matsuyama is not in the top 15 favorites and is +4500 to defend his title.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will have a purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. The top 50 in the standings after the event will advance to the BMW Championship 2025.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:

Scottie Scheffler: +280

Xander Schauffele: +1600

Justin Thomas: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Ludvig Aberg: +2800

Collin Morikawa: +3000

Viktor Hovland: +3000

Russell Henley: +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3300

Patrick Cantlay: +3300

Sam Burns: +3500

Cameron Young: +3500

Ben Griffin: +4000

Sepp Straka: +4000

Corey Conners: +4000

Hideki Matsuyama: +4500

Harris English: +4500

Keegan Bradley: +4500

Chris Gotterup: +5000

Jordan Spieth: +5000

Harry Hall: +5000

J.J. Spaun: +5000

Daniel Berger: +5000

Robert MacIntyre: +5000

Maverick McNealy: +5000

Wyndham Clark: +5500

Shane Lowry: +5500

Jake Knapp: +5500

Aaron Rai: +6000

Jason Day: +6500

Kurt Kitayama: +7000

Akshay Bhatia: +7500

Denny McCarthy: +7500

Max Greyserman: +7500

Taylor Pendrith: +7500

Justin Rose: +9000

Nick Taylor: +9000

Rickie Fowler: +9000

J.T. Poston: +9000

Lucas Glover: +9000

Brian Harman: +9000

Min Woo Lee: +10000

Si Woo Kim: +10000

Sam Stevens: +10000

Chris Kirk: +10000

Sungjae Im: +10000

Kevin Yu: +11000

Michael Kim: +12000

Ryan Fox: +12000

Andrew Novak: +15000

Tony Finau: +15000

