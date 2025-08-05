FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 05, 2025 05:08 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Hideki Matsuyama is defending champion at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will kick off this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. The first of the three playoff events will be played from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 is set to feature sixty-nine players in the field, as World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will skip this week's action. He has decided to tee off at the BMW Championship next week.

Nevertheless, the FedEx St. Jude Championship field will be full of star power. Superstars of golf, like Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will look to earn crucial FedEx Cup points.

According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the hot favorite this week and is +280 to lift the title in Memphis. No other player is even close, with Xander Schauffele being a distant second favorite at +1600 odds.

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ludvig Aberg are among the other top five favorites. Reigning champion Matsuyama is not in the top 15 favorites and is +4500 to defend his title.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will have a purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. The top 50 in the standings after the event will advance to the BMW Championship 2025.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:

  • Scottie Scheffler: +280
  • Xander Schauffele: +1600
  • Justin Thomas: +2200
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
  • Ludvig Aberg: +2800
  • Collin Morikawa: +3000
  • Viktor Hovland: +3000
  • Russell Henley: +3000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +3300
  • Patrick Cantlay: +3300
  • Sam Burns: +3500
  • Cameron Young: +3500
  • Ben Griffin: +4000
  • Sepp Straka: +4000
  • Corey Conners: +4000
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +4500
  • Harris English: +4500
  • Keegan Bradley: +4500
  • Chris Gotterup: +5000
  • Jordan Spieth: +5000
  • Harry Hall: +5000
  • J.J. Spaun: +5000
  • Daniel Berger: +5000
  • Robert MacIntyre: +5000
  • Maverick McNealy: +5000
  • Wyndham Clark: +5500
  • Shane Lowry: +5500
  • Jake Knapp: +5500
  • Aaron Rai: +6000
  • Jason Day: +6500
  • Kurt Kitayama: +7000
  • Akshay Bhatia: +7500
  • Denny McCarthy: +7500
  • Max Greyserman: +7500
  • Taylor Pendrith: +7500
  • Justin Rose: +9000
  • Nick Taylor: +9000
  • Rickie Fowler: +9000
  • J.T. Poston: +9000
  • Lucas Glover: +9000
  • Brian Harman: +9000
  • Min Woo Lee: +10000
  • Si Woo Kim: +10000
  • Sam Stevens: +10000
  • Chris Kirk: +10000
  • Sungjae Im: +10000
  • Kevin Yu: +11000
  • Michael Kim: +12000
  • Ryan Fox: +12000
  • Andrew Novak: +15000
  • Tony Finau: +15000
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

