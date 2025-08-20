FedExCup top 30 Power Rankings at TOUR Championship: Tommy Fleetwood in the top mix?

The final chapter of the 2025 FedExCup Playoffs unfolds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where 30 players compete in a true stroke-play event. Beginning at even par, each golfer aims to post the lowest 72-hole total. The stakes are sky-high: $10 million to the winner from a $40 million purse, a PGA Tour title, and a five-year exemption through 2030.

All players already earn full Tour status through 2027 and entry into the 2026 Masters, U.S. Open, and Open Championship. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood is not only in the top list but also among the top five. Here’s how the Tour Championship Power Rankings line up as play begins.

Top 30 power rankings at the 2025 Tour Championship

30. Andrew Novak

He finished T6 at the FedEx St. Jude, then dropped back at the BMW Championship without affecting his position. It's his First appearance at East Lake.

29. Sungjae Im

One top-25 in the last 10 starts. T17 at FedEx St. Jude Championship helped him qualify for his seventh straight Tour Championship.

28. Chris Gotterup

Qualified after a win in Scotland and three top-10 finishes. Making his East Lake debut.

27. Corey Conners

Fifth East Lake appearance. Career-best 19th in points. Averaged over par in 16 rounds at the par-70 layout.

26. Keegan Bradley

Good season performance, but has a middling record at East Lake while also serving as Ryder Cup captain.

25. Brian Harman

Two top-10s in the last five starts. Georgia native, but East Lake remains challenging; four sub-par rounds in 12 attempts.

24. Jacob Bridgeman

Top-25s in each of the last two weeks. Five top-10s in 2025. Making his East Lake debut.

23. Nick Taylor

Second East Lake appearance (first since 2023).

22. Hideki Matsuyama

11th East Lake appearance. Only top-10 this year: The Sentry win. Finished T26 last week at the BMW Championship.

21. Collin Morikawa

Sixth straight Tour Championship. Second lowest aggregate last year (262) despite Starting Strokes.

20. Shane Lowry

Closed BMW Championship with 3-under 67 for T23. Sub-70 in all four rounds of East Lake debut last year.

19. Justin Rose

First East Lake appearance since 2019. Finished T30 at BMW Championship.

18. Akshay Bhatia

Advanced from 4the 5th seed. T6 at TPC Southwind and an ace at the 17th at Caves Valley helped him qualify.

17. Justin Thomas

Eight East Lake appearances. Scoring an average of 67.81 in 32 rounds. Currently 12th in points.

16. Harris English

Fourth East Lake appearance, first since 2021. Won one event this season and has three podium finishes.

15. Sepp Straka

Returned after taking last week off. No reported injury.

14. Patrick Cantlay

Four top-10s this season. Mixed results at East Lake in seven appearances.

13. Maverick McNealy

East Lake debut. Third at BMW Championship. Strong putting metrics earlier this season.

12. Ben Griffin

Tour Championship debut. Closed BMW Championship with 1-under 69 for T12.

11. Harry Hall

Advanced from 45th in points. Solo sixth at Caves Valley secured qualification.

10. Robert MacIntyre

Lost the BMW Championship wire-to-wire lead and finished second. Closed East Lake debuted last year with 64.

9. Cameron Young

Second East Lake appearance. Won the Wyndham Championship earlier this season. Opened Playoffs 5th-11th.

8. Viktor Hovland

Sixth straight East Lake appearance. T7 at BMW Championship. 2023 FedExCup champion.

7. J.J. Spaun

Third in FedExCup points. Five top-5 finishes this season. Healthy and ready for East Lake debut.

6. Sam Burns

Led Caves Valley in putting inside 10 feet. Averaged 13 greens per round. The last 10 East Lake rounds average 67.80.

5. Russell Henley

Closed last year with a field-best 62. Recent form includes two top-10s in the last five starts.

4. Ludvig Åberg

Top-10 in both first two Playoff events. Three top-10s in last four starts. Second East Lake appearance.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Consistent form with 11 straight sub-70 rounds in the Playoffs. Finished T3-T4 at the start of Playoffs.

2. Rory McIlroy

Three-time FedExCup winner (2016, 2019, 2022). Three wins in 2025. Player of the Year in contention.

1. Scottie Scheffler

Defending FedExCup champion. First player to attempt back-to-back FedExCup titles. Won the BMW Championship recently.

