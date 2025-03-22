Fred Couples gets 100% real on Tiger Woods’ emotional state after loss of mother & Achilles heel injury

Following the news of Tiger Woods withdrawing from the 2025 Players Championship, the golf community was concerned for the legend's well-being. After Woods' recent ankle surgery, Fred Couples provided an update on his current condition.

Known for his history of chronic injuries and pain, Tiger Woods revealed on March 11 that he underwent surgery that morning for a ruptured tendon in his left Achilles. While fans speculate about the TGL co-founder's next start, the golf world extends its sympathies to Woods, who recently lost his mother, Kultida "Tida" Woods.

Former PGA Tour legend Fred Couples issued a statement via PGA Tour Champions, stating that Woods' is in "great spirits" considering the circumstances. He revealed that he has been in contact with the 49-year-old via text message and has been regularly checking up on him.

Here's a look at what Couples had to say about Tiger Woods' current state (via PGA Tour):

"He's in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles. He really is, he'll be fine. It's such a bummer because people think, 'When's he going to play?' He was scheduled to play a few events, not a ton, but a few. And you know his mother's passing away would slow anyone down. But he's my man, and texting him is a lot of fun."

In the PGA Tour statement, Couples revealed that he was in a group chat with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas. After talking to the 82-time PGA Tour winner, the former stated that he was exhilarated and extremely happy about the success of TGL and his daughter's Florida State soccer title win last month.

Tiger Woods issues statement about recent surgery

Tiger Woods issued a statement on March 11, sharing that he underwent surgery. He stated that he had been practicing more aggressively to prepare for PGA Tour events when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his left Achilles, which prompted him to seek medical attention.

After a series of imaging, Woods' medical team determined that he had indeed ruptured the tendon. That day, the Jupiter Links Golf Club star underwent a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Here's what Tiger Woods' statement read after the procedure was completed successfully (via X @TigerWoods):

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. "The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," added Dr. Stucken. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

The golfing legend has shared that he is back in his Florida home, resting and recovering with the help of his family and loved ones.

