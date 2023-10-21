Full breakdown of the $50,000,000 purse size for ongoing LIV Golf team championship

One of the hallmarks of LIV Golf's events is the size of the prize purses. The season-ending tournament has the largest purse of all: $50,000,000.

The Team Championship reserves 28% of its purse for the champion team and 16% for the runner-up. All teams will receive a share of the pie based on their final place on the leaderboard.

60% of the prize money won in the LIV Golf Team Championship will go to the team's assets, while the remaining 40% will be divided equally among the players.

It is not very clear how the "team account" aspect works. Using other sports as an analogy, this amount would be used to recruit new players, improve equipment, and other such investments. It remains to be seen how it will be handled in LIV Golf.

Here is a full breakdown of the earnings that each team and player will receive based on their finish in the LIV Golf Team Championship:

PLACE PRICE TEAM SHARE (60%) PLAYERS SHARE (10% EACH)

$14,000,000 $8,400,000 $1,400,000 $8,000,000 $4,800,000 $800,000 $6,000,000 $3,600,000 $600,000 $4,000,000 $2,400,000 $400,000 $3,250,000 $1,950,000 $325,000 $3,000,000 $1,800,000 $300,000 $2,750,000 $1,650,000 $275,000 $2,500,000 $1,500,000 $250,000 $2,000,000 $1,200,00 $200,000 $1,750,000 $1,050,000 $175,000 $1,500,000 $900,000 $150,000 $1,250,000 $750,000 $125,000

The Team Championship played its quarterfinal round on Friday. The semifinal round will be played on Saturday. The event will end on Sunday with a round that will include 48 players on the field.

The defending champion team is the 4Aces GC, which again dominated the leaderboard in the 2023 regular season. In 2022, the team consisted of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez (all three repeated this season) and Talor Gooch (currently a member of the RangeGoats GC).

Exploring player earnings in the 2023 LIV Golf season.

There is no doubt that playing LIV Golf is an extremely lucrative activity. During the 2023 season, 52 players (including full members and reserves) played on the circuit. Only three of them won less than seven figures.

The season's individual champion, Talor Gooch, earned more than $35 million, while runner-up Cameron Smith earned more than $20 million. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau each earned more than $10 million.

They were the top four players of the season, but the rest of the field, not all of whom were household names, also earned big money. Five players earned more than $8 million, and 12 players earned between $5 million and $8 million.

This means that 28 players earned between $1 million and $5 million for their season results. This group includes the four players who were demoted to the developmental circuit due to poor performance.