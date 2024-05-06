Full field for 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic explored

The Myrtle Beach Classic will have its inaugural edition from May 9-12. The event will be played at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and will serve as the opposite event to the Wells Fargo Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the season.

The Myrtle Beach Classic field is led by Ryan Fox, ranked 61st in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Eleven other members of the top 100 will be in attendance.

One of the most pedigree players in the field will be Erik Van Rooyen (66th), a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

Other interesting players to watch will be Thorbjørn Olesen (75th) with an excellent performance in the DP World Tour, Beau Hossler (81st), who comes with one top-10 and two top-25s in nine tournaments during 2024, and Robert MacIntyre (84th), one of the European heroes of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Rounding out the group of top-100 world ranking members are Matt Wallace (85th), coming off a T4 finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Ryo Hisatsune (87th), Ben Griffin (88th), Sami Valimaki (90th), K. H. Lee (95th), Victor Perez (98th), and Thriston Lawrence (100th).

The Myrtle Beach Classic will also serve as the stage for YouTube golfers George and Wesley Bryan to play together in a PGA Tour tournament for the second time. They previously did so at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where they both made the cut.

Wesley Bryan llega al Myrtle Beach Classic después de finalizar runner up en el Corales Puntacana Championship hace dos semanas. George, por su parte, recibió una sponsor's exemption después de finalizar segundo en el clasificatorio especial que incluyó a ocho conocidos YouTube golfers como Grant Horvat y Fat Perez.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic Monday qualifier

The field for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will be rounded out by four players who qualify in the Monday qualifier. Among the 56 players seeking to qualify are PGA Tour winners Robert Garrigus, Robert Streb and Scott Brown.

After the front nine, Brandon Berry leads the Monday qualifier. He is a 25-year-old player who made his PGA Tour debut two weeks ago, making the cut and finishing 65th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

The event is played at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is a venue inaugurated in 1948, designed by legendary golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. It has 7,347 yards and is par 71.