2024 Zurich Classic: How to watch, TV schedule, livestream and more

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to take place at TPC Louisiana, starting on April 25. The tournament will be played in a two-player team format.

This edition of the Zurich Classic can be watched on TV on the Golf Channel and CBS. Streaming will be provided by ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

The TV schedule for the 2024 Zurich Classic is:

Golf Channel

Round 1 (April 25): 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm ET

Round 2 (April 26): 3:30 - 6:30 pm ET

Round 3 (April 27): 1 pm - 3 pm ET

Round 4 (April 28): 1 pm - 3 pm ET

CBS

Round 3 (April 27): 3 pm - 6 pm ET

Round 4 (April 28): 3 pm - 6 pm ET

ESPN+ will cover featured groups for all rounds. Peacock will mirror Golf Channel's coverage. Paramount+ will stream CBS's coverage for rounds three and four.

2024 Zurich Classic: Format and Pairings

There are 80 pairs set to tee off in the 2024 Zurich Classic. The best ball format will be followed on the first and third day and alternate shots will be played on the last second and fourth day.

The winning pair will receive 400 FedEx Cup Points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

Tee times for the Zurich Classic are yet to be announced.

Pairings for the 2024 Zurich Classic are:

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari and Luke Donald

Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Daniel Berger and Victor Perez

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue

Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup

Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley

Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

K.H. Lee and Michael Kim

Luke List and Henrik Norlander

Peter Malnati and Russell Knox

Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo

Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer

Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris

Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway

Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner

Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard

Brandon Wu and James Nicholas

Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith

Eric Cole and Russ Cochran

Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin

Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid

Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre

Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder

Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen

Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon

Matt Kuchar and Steve Stricker

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky

S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Justin Suh and Rico Hoey

Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak

Ben Taylor and Sean O’Hair

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox

Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr

Callum Tarren and David Skinns

Dylan Wu and Justin Lower

Harry Hall and Scott Piercy

Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley

Carson Young and Ben Martin

Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird

Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn

Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou

Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon

Vince Whaley and Adam Long

Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott

Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.

Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty

Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney

Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman

Parker Coody and Pierceson Coody

Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick

Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs

Roger Sloan and Josh Teater

Raul Pereda and Austin Cook

Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd

Blaine Hale Jr. and Pau Haley II