2024 Zurich Classic: How to watch, TV schedule, livestream and more

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to take place at TPC Louisiana, starting on April 25. The tournament will be played in a two-player team format.
This edition of the Zurich Classic can be watched on TV on the Golf Channel and CBS. Streaming will be provided by ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
The TV schedule for the 2024 Zurich Classic is:
Golf Channel
- Round 1 (April 25): 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm ET
- Round 2 (April 26): 3:30 - 6:30 pm ET
- Round 3 (April 27): 1 pm - 3 pm ET
- Round 4 (April 28): 1 pm - 3 pm ET
CBS
- Round 3 (April 27): 3 pm - 6 pm ET
- Round 4 (April 28): 3 pm - 6 pm ET
ESPN+ will cover featured groups for all rounds. Peacock will mirror Golf Channel's coverage. Paramount+ will stream CBS's coverage for rounds three and four.
2024 Zurich Classic: Format and Pairings
There are 80 pairs set to tee off in the 2024 Zurich Classic. The best ball format will be followed on the first and third day and alternate shots will be played on the last second and fourth day.
The winning pair will receive 400 FedEx Cup Points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.
Tee times for the Zurich Classic are yet to be announced.
Pairings for the 2024 Zurich Classic are:
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Francesco Molinari and Luke Donald
- Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander
- Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- Daniel Berger and Victor Perez
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue
- Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup
- Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka
- Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
- Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- K.H. Lee and Michael Kim
- Luke List and Henrik Norlander
- Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
- Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo
- Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
- Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley
- Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris
- Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway
- Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner
- Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard
- Brandon Wu and James Nicholas
- Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith
- Eric Cole and Russ Cochran
- Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin
- Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid
- Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
- Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder
- Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen
- Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon
- Matt Kuchar and Steve Stricker
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Justin Suh and Rico Hoey
- Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak
- Ben Taylor and Sean O’Hair
- Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox
- Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Dylan Wu and Justin Lower
- Harry Hall and Scott Piercy
- Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos
- Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley
- Carson Young and Ben Martin
- Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird
- Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn
- Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou
- Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon
- Vince Whaley and Adam Long
- Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott
- Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty
- Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney
- Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman
- Parker Coody and Pierceson Coody
- Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick
- Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs
- Roger Sloan and Josh Teater
- Raul Pereda and Austin Cook
- Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd
- Blaine Hale Jr. and Pau Haley II