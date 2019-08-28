Gaganjeet Bhullar and S.S.P. Chawrasia set to tee off at Omega European Masters 2019

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 5 // 28 Aug 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, August 28th, 2019: Indian ace golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and S.S.P. Chawrasia will tee off for the Omega European Masters which is an internationally- renowned golf competition, played at picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland for the 73rd time on August 29th, 2019.

Arjuna awardee, Bhullar ended his challenge at T-53 in Scandinavian Masters which was played last week and will look for a fresh start, while Chawrasia who will be looking to better his performance from the last tournament will be coming on the back of a good run at the Omega European Masters. The eyes will also be on the defending champion, Matthew Fitzpatrick who will be looking for his third consecutive Omega Masters titles.

The pleasant view of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club will see a host of other golfing stalwarts in action including Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory Mcllroy , Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.

All the days will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT.

The schedule is as follows:

Day 1, August 29, 2019 - Thursday: 15:00 hrs – 17:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs – 22:00 hrs

Day 2, August 30, 2019 - Friday: 15:00 hrs – 17:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs – 22:00 hrs

Day 3, August 31, 2019 – Saturday: 16:00 hrs – 20:30 hrs

Day 4, September 01, 2019 – Sunday: 15:30 hrs – 20:30 hrs