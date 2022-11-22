After Rory McIlroy, legendary golfer Gary Player is the latest to call for a truce between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Player, who had earlier raised eyebrows by calling the controversial LIV Golf Series a 'wonderful opportunity' for players, has instructed a resolution to the ongoing golf war.

Player, now an ambassador for Saudi Golf, had earlier slammed the LIV series. However, the veteran seems to have changed his mind, as he has now called for an end to the breakaway circuit's turf war with the American Tour. Player said he doesn't like the "war between LIV and the PGA."

Gary Player wants PGA and LIV Golf tour to coexist

Player was discussing the increased player defections to LIV Golf when he made the strong statement. The veteran golfer said he had "no objection" to players joining the breakaway league. However, he added that he didn't want the dispute between the Saudi and American tours to continue.

Speaking to reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele, Gary Player said:

"What I don't like is the war that is happening between LIV and the PGA. Golf is too good; golf gave us our dream to start the tour and play. So, we must have, the word is respect across the board. We have all got to have respect for each other and go on with our own lives."

However, he didn't agree that LIV golfers must get the "facilities" of PGA Tour memberships if they decide to join the rebel series.

He added:

"If you have the LIV Tour, don't expect to play and have the facilities of the regular [PGA] Tour. They are two different Tours. I just hope everything works out well and everyone is happy."

Interestingly, these comments came moments after the nine-time major champion said he didn't object to golfers joining LIV. The veteran said the defection is an "opportunity to make some money" for players. He acknowledged the positives of the Saudi-backed series.

He said:

"I have no objection to people going and playing the LIV Tour. I think it is wonderful to give people an opportunity to make some money when they can't play anymore… Most of them are going out there with a new lease of life, and that is fantastic."

It is pertinent to note that Gary Player's comments come after the controversial LIV series completed its inaugural season. The rebel circuit pulled over some of golf's biggest names with high-paying deals. The golfers moved despite PGA Tour's objections and subsequent bans. LIV's lucrative prizes and its shorter calendar have been a major attraction for those on the traditional PGA Tour.

Gary Player earlier slammed defecting players

In September, Player publicly slammed golfers for defecting to LIV Golf. The veteran joined others in criticizing the Saudi-backed series. The 86-year-old criticized the rebel series and said its structure was "for people who don't have confidence in their future."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live, Gary Player said:

"I wouldn't take a billion dollars for my nine majors on both tours. I worked hard. I had desire. I traveled the world. It was an education, I met wonderful people. How can you ever be a champion playing a tour with 54 holes and no cut? They don't have the confidence they can be winners."

Since then, Player has considerably moderated his tone and tied up with the Saudis. His latest comments stand in stark contrast to his previous statement. The impact of his declaration remains to be seen. But for now, the rivalry between the two golfing tournaments continues to rage on.

